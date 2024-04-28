Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift His "Significant Other" at Patrick Mahomes' Charity Gala in Las Vegas

Watch : How Travis Kelce Feels About Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Songs

You may need to calm down after learning what Travis Kelce just called Taylor Swift in public for the first time.

On April 27, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end helped host a charity auction for Patrick Mahomes' 15 and Mahomies Foundation in Las Vegas, which the "Blank Space" singer watched with the quarterback and wife Brittany Mahomes. While the list of items for bidding was set ahead of time, Travis checked it once, then he checked it twice and oh!—that's where the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer stepped in to offer a last-minute edition.

"I just talked to my significant other," Travis said onstage, emitting cheers, as seen in a fan video posted on social media. "We might have one other auction item that wasn't on the docket. Has anybody heard of the Eras tour? There might be a fun game where there are four tickets to the New Orleans, Miami or Minneapolis dates when the Eras tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up right now?"