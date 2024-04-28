Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters Sunday and Faith Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's teenage daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret walked their first red carpet at the 2024 AFI Achievement Award Gala honoring their mom.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban brought along two special surprise guests as they celebrated her latest honor.

On April 27, the Oscar winner and her husband were accompanied by their daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, at the 2024 American Film Institute Life (AFI) Achievement Award Gala honoring the actress. It marked the official red carpet debut for the teens, whose parents have kept them out of the spotlight throughout their lives.

The Big Little Lies actress—also the mother of Bella Cruise, 31, and Connor Cruise, 29, who she raised with ex-husband Tom Cruise—glittered in a gold sequin Balenciaga gown at the Los Angeles event. Her and Keither's daughters donned Monique Lhuillier dresses—Sunday wore a white floral strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline and Faith sported a strapless coral gown.

The Moulin Rouge star, Keith and their girls—who, despite keeping away from the spotlight, did make a brief remote appearance with their parents during the 2021 Golden Globes broadcast—were also joined by other members of Nicole's family at the AFI gala.

photos
Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Kids Connor & Bella Over the Years

Seen with the four were her sister Antonia Kidman, brother-in-law Craig Marran and niece Sybella Hawley, 17, who wore a red gown and stood beside Faith as they posed for group photos.

In addition to being a family affair, the event was also a star-studded one. Celebrity guests and participants included Nicole's Big Little Lies costars Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep, Zac Efron—who starred with her in The PaperboySpecial Ops: Lioness costars Morgan Freeman and Zoe Saldaña, Naomi WattsMichelle Pfeiffer, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller and Jane Seymour.

Read on to see photos of Nicole, Keith, their daughters and more celebrity attendees at the (AFI) Achievement Award Gala...

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban & Sunday Rose

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

Nicole Kidman & Family

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman & Family

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman & Family

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman & Family

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman & Meryl Streep

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI

Zac Efron

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI

Miles Teller, Reese Witherspoon, Lee Daniels, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep & Zac Efron

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jane Seymour

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Morgan Freeman

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI

Zoë Saldana & Cisely Saldana

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Faith Margaret & Sybella Hawley

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mike Myers

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Joey King

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michelle Pfeiffer

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ava DuVernay

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Naomi Watts

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Teller

