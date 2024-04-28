Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters Sunday and Faith Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Watch : Would Keith Urban Duet With Wife Nicole Kidman? He Says... (Exclusive)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban brought along two special surprise guests as they celebrated her latest honor.

On April 27, the Oscar winner and her husband were accompanied by their daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, at the 2024 American Film Institute Life (AFI) Achievement Award Gala honoring the actress. It marked the official red carpet debut for the teens, whose parents have kept them out of the spotlight throughout their lives.

The Big Little Lies actress—also the mother of Bella Cruise, 31, and Connor Cruise, 29, who she raised with ex-husband Tom Cruise—glittered in a gold sequin Balenciaga gown at the Los Angeles event. Her and Keither's daughters donned Monique Lhuillier dresses—Sunday wore a white floral strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline and Faith sported a strapless coral gown.

The Moulin Rouge star, Keith and their girls—who, despite keeping away from the spotlight, did make a brief remote appearance with their parents during the 2021 Golden Globes broadcast—were also joined by other members of Nicole's family at the AFI gala.