Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Make Red Carpet Debut at 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are kicking off a new chapter together.
Days after the One Tree Hill alum officially confirmed her relationship with the retired soccer player, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.
For the star-studded event, held at The Washington Hilton April 27, Ashlyn, 38, and Sophia, 41, donned coordinating Harbison looks paired with Briony Raymond jewelry.
Earlier this week, the actress reflected on the start of her relationship with the athlete following the end of her marriage to Grant Hughes, who she filed for divorce from over the summer.
"There was a lot that quickly turned ugly," she wrote in an essay for Glamour published April 25. "People looking in from the outside weren't privy to just how much time it took, how many painful conversations were had. What felt like seconds after I started to see what was in front of me, the online rumor mill began to spit in the ugliest ways."
Sophia also addressed accusations that she was at the center of Ashlyn's split from Ali Krieger.
"There were blatant lies. Violent threats," she continued. "There were accusations of being a home-wrecker. The ones who said I'd left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women—my partners have known what I'm into for as long as I have (so that's not it, y'all, sorry!)."
After a difficult chapter, the John Tucker Must Die star is loving where she's landed.
"I finally feel like I can breathe," Sophia, who attended Elton John's Oscars party alongside Ashlyn in March, wrote. "I am so lucky to be here, now. I have real joy. It took me 41 years to get here."
"When I take stock of the last few years, I can tell you that I have never operated out of more integrity in my life," she noted. "I hope that's clear enough for everyone speculating out there, while being as gentle as I possibly can be."
In fact, it was when Sophia and Ashlyn—who shares kids Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 20 months, with her ex—were navigating their respective breakups that their friendship grew into something more.
"I didn't expect to find love in this support system," she shared. "I don't know how else to say it other than: I didn't see it until I saw it. And I think it's very easy not to see something that's been in front of your face for a long time when you'd never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option."
