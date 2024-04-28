Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Make Red Carpet Debut at 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch : Sophia Bush Shuts Down Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are kicking off a new chapter together.

Days after the One Tree Hill alum officially confirmed her relationship with the retired soccer player, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.

For the star-studded event, held at The Washington Hilton April 27, Ashlyn, 38, and Sophia, 41, donned coordinating Harbison looks paired with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Earlier this week, the actress reflected on the start of her relationship with the athlete following the end of her marriage to Grant Hughes, who she filed for divorce from over the summer.

"There was a lot that quickly turned ugly," she wrote in an essay for Glamour published April 25. "People looking in from the outside weren't privy to just how much time it took, how many painful conversations were had. What felt like seconds after I started to see what was in front of me, the online rumor mill began to spit in the ugliest ways."

Sophia also addressed accusations that she was at the center of Ashlyn's split from Ali Krieger.

"There were blatant lies. Violent threats," she continued. "There were accusations of being a home-wrecker. The ones who said I'd left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women—my partners have known what I'm into for as long as I have (so that's not it, y'all, sorry!)."