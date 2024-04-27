Jon Gosselin Reveals He Lost More Than 30 Pounds on Ozempic—and What He Now Regrets

Watch : Jon Gosselin Says He's Lost More Than 30 Pounds on Ozempic

Jon Gosselin has undergone a body transformation thanks in part to Ozempic.

The former star of Jon & Kate Plus 8 has revealed that he lost 32 pounds in two months after taking injections of semaglutide, the generic form of the Type 2 diabetes and weight loss drug. But there is one key thing he regrets about it.

"You know what's annoying?" the 47-year-old said April 26 in an interview with Page Six, which first reported the news, at the grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood, of which he is a client. "The regret of not starting it 10 years ago."

The DJ continued, "I feel amazing! Like, why didn't I do this sooner? Maybe it wasn't the right time."

For more than a decade, the former reality star underwent divorce proceedings and multiple custody battles with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, with whom he shares twins Cara and Mady, 23, and sextuplets Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah, Hannah and Collin, 19.