Vanessa Lachey Says She Was "Blindsided" by NCIS: Hawai'i Cancellation

After news of NCIS: Hawai'i cancellation spread online, leading actress Vanessa Lachey expressed her feelings about the move.

By Corinne Heller Apr 27, 2024 9:31 PMTags
TVNCISCanceledVanessa Lachey
Watch: Vanessa Lachey Gets Adorably Emotional While Reflecting on Her Career (Exclusive)

NCIS: Hawai'i's fans and stars are bidding the series a sad aloha.

On April 26, Variety and several more outlets reported that the NCIS spinoff has been canceled and that the third season finale on May 6 will be the show's last episode ever. CBS has not commented publicly about the news, which has shocked not only viewers but the series' leading actress, Vanessa Lachey.

"Gutted, confused, blindsided," the 43-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories April 27, before turning her attention to the viewers. "Grateful, confident, beloved fans."

Lachey, who plays NCIS team leader Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i, continued, "Processing this news and still being present with my family. I love you all!"

The Love Is Blind cohost added, "Mahalo Nui Loa," which means "Thank you very much" in Hawaiian.

Lachey's costar Tori Anderson echoed the actress' remarks in response to the news.

"Having a really hard time processing this one," she wrote on X. "Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream."

photos
Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Cutest Family Moments

She continued, "I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation. Love you all so much."

On NCIS: Hawai'i, the franchise's first female-led series, Anderson plays FBI agent Kate Whistler, who is involved in a romance with NCIS junior agent Lucy, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami.

Instagram / Vanessa Lachey

Trending Stories

1

Untangling Taylor Swift’s and Matty Healy’s Songs About Each Other

2

All the Celebrity Godparents You Didn't Know About

3

10-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 to Report Family's Quadruple Murder-Suicide

The series is the fourth spinoff in CBS' NCIS franchise and the third to be canceled, following NCIS: Los Angeles, which ended in 2023 after 14 seasons, and NCIS: New Orleans, which concluded in 2021 after seven.

Earlier this month, flagship series was renewed for season 22, while spinoff NCIS: Sydney was granted a second season in March. CBS also plans to debut a prequel series, NCIS: Origins, during the upcoming 2024-25 season. 

Read on find out which shows have been renewed and canceled in 2024...

Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Images

Canceled: NCIS: Hawai'i

Multiple outlets reported April 26 that the show would end after the season three finale on May 6.

AppleTV+

Renewed: For All Mankind

Apple TV+ announced that its hit, award-winning space drama series For All Mankind has landed a renewal for season five. 

Sonja Flemming /CBS

Canceled: The Talk

The long-running daytime talk show will end in December after 15 seasons, CBS announced in April.

ABC/Disney/Justin Stephens

Renewed: 9-1-1

The drama will be back for season eight on ABC.

NBCUniversal/Syndication Studios

Renewed: Karamo

The Queer Eye star's eponymous talk show will be back for season three.

Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Renewed: Chicago Fire

The One Chicago series will be back for season 13.

NBCUniversal

Renewed: Chicago P.D

The One Chicago series will be back for season 12.

NBCUniversal

Renewed: Chicago Med

The One Chicago series will be back for season 10.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Renewed: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC's hit crime drama will be back for a historic 26th season.

NBCUniversal

Renewed: Law & Order

NBC's long-running drama has been renewed for season 24.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Ending: Bupkis

Pete Davidson announced in March that he will not do a second season of semi-autobiographical Peacock series.

“I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of."

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Renewed: The Young and the Restless

CBS has renewed the iconic soap for an additional four years through the 2027-2028 television season. The renewal will bring the show through its 55th season.

Michele K. Short/HBO

Renewed: True Detective

HBO's anthology thriller will be back for season five with Night Country creator Issa López returning as showrunner, according to The Wrap.

Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK

Renewed: Queens Court

Peacock's reality competition series returns this summer with three new celebrity queens who embark on a journey of a lifetime to find their king by dating 22 confident, successful men. Guided by Hollywood “couple goals” hosts, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, the queens must let go of past heartbreak, embrace new connections, and find a man worthy of sharing their throne!

ABC/Matt Miller

Renewed: Celebrity Family Feud

The star-studded Family Feud spinoff will be back for season 11.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Renewed: Jeopardy! Masters

The game show spinoff, which pits Jeopardy! champions against each other, has been renewed for season two.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Renewed: The Bachelorette

The ABC dating reality show will be back for season 21 in summer 2024.

Matt Sayles/ABC via Getty Images

Renewed: Abbott Elementary

ABC has renewed the comedy series for season four.

Hulu

Renewed: The Kardashians

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are returning to your TV screens—Hulu revealed in February that The Kardashians season five will premiere in spring 2024.

Jason Roman/Max

Renewed: On the Roam

On the Roam, Max's cinematic docuseries following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure and friendship, will be back for season two.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Renewed: The Traitors

Peacock's wildly successful celebrity competition series will be back for a third season starring a new batch of your favorite reality TV personalities.

AppleTV+

Renewed: Hijack

Apple TV+ announced season two for hit, high-octane thriller Hijack, starring and executive produced by Idris Elba.

Jennifer Rose Clasen/HBO Max

Canceled: The Flight Attendant

The Max thriller won't be taking off for season three.

"What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime," star Kaley Cuoco announced Jan. 19. "I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons."

Apple TV+

Canceled: Schmigadoon!

The AppleTV+ musical comedy has been cancelled after two seasons.

“I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with Season 3 of Schmigadoon!” co-creator Cinco Paul announced on Instagram. “The season is written (including 25 new songs) but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life. I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast and crew and writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal and Apple, for everything they did to make it happen. It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did.”

E!/NBCUniversal

Renewed: House of Villains

E!'s hit reality compeition series starring you favorite reality TV badies will be back for season two.

HBO

Ending: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David's Emmy-winning comedy returns for its 12th and final season Feb. 4.

CBS

Ending: Blue Bloods

After 14 seasons, the cop drama starring Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg is ending on CBS in 2024.

Peacock

Renewed: Love Island

The Peacock reality competition series has been renewed for seasons six and seven.

Robert Voets/Warner Bros./CBS

Ending: Young Sheldon

CBS' The Big Bang Theory prequel will end after its upcoming 7th season.The series finale will air May 16.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Untangling Taylor Swift’s and Matty Healy’s Songs About Each Other

2

All the Celebrity Godparents You Didn't Know About

3

10-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 to Report Family's Quadruple Murder-Suicide

4

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business"

5
Exclusive

How Drew Seeley Feels About Doing Zac Efron's Vocals in OG HSM