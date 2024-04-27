Vanessa Lachey Says She Was "Blindsided" by NCIS: Hawai'i Cancellation

Watch : Vanessa Lachey Gets Adorably Emotional While Reflecting on Her Career (Exclusive)

NCIS: Hawai'i's fans and stars are bidding the series a sad aloha.

On April 26, Variety and several more outlets reported that the NCIS spinoff has been canceled and that the third season finale on May 6 will be the show's last episode ever. CBS has not commented publicly about the news, which has shocked not only viewers but the series' leading actress, Vanessa Lachey.

"Gutted, confused, blindsided," the 43-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories April 27, before turning her attention to the viewers. "Grateful, confident, beloved fans."

Lachey, who plays NCIS team leader Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i, continued, "Processing this news and still being present with my family. I love you all!"

The Love Is Blind cohost added, "Mahalo Nui Loa," which means "Thank you very much" in Hawaiian.

Lachey's costar Tori Anderson echoed the actress' remarks in response to the news.

"Having a really hard time processing this one," she wrote on X. "Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream."