Vanessa Lachey Says She Was "Blindsided" by NCIS: Hawai'i Cancellation

NCIS: Hawai'i's fans and stars are bidding the series a sad aloha.
On April 26, Variety and several more outlets reported that the NCIS spinoff has been canceled and that the third season finale on May 6 will be the show's last episode ever. CBS has not commented publicly about the news, which has shocked not only viewers but the series' leading actress, Vanessa Lachey.
"Gutted, confused, blindsided," the 43-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories April 27, before turning her attention to the viewers. "Grateful, confident, beloved fans."
Lachey, who plays NCIS team leader Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i, continued, "Processing this news and still being present with my family. I love you all!"
The Love Is Blind cohost added, "Mahalo Nui Loa," which means "Thank you very much" in Hawaiian.
Lachey's costar Tori Anderson echoed the actress' remarks in response to the news.
"Having a really hard time processing this one," she wrote on X. "Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream."
She continued, "I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation. Love you all so much."
On NCIS: Hawai'i, the franchise's first female-led series, Anderson plays FBI agent Kate Whistler, who is involved in a romance with NCIS junior agent Lucy, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami.
The series is the fourth spinoff in CBS' NCIS franchise and the third to be canceled, following NCIS: Los Angeles, which ended in 2023 after 14 seasons, and NCIS: New Orleans, which concluded in 2021 after seven.
Earlier this month, flagship series was renewed for season 22, while spinoff NCIS: Sydney was granted a second season in March. CBS also plans to debut a prequel series, NCIS: Origins, during the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Read on find out which shows have been renewed and canceled in 2024...