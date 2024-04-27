Tom Holland Proves Again He's Zendaya's No. 1 Fan Amid Release of Her New Film Challengers

Watch : Zendaya Reacts to Viral "Kissing" Questions: "It's Weird!"

Tom Holland remains your friendly neighborhood, supportive boyfriend.

The Spider-Man actor shared a tribute to his girlfriend Zendaya after the April 26 release of her latest project, the movie Challengers.

Alongside a poster of the R-rated tennis-themed film, a closeup of the actress' face, Tom wrote on Instagram April 27, "I know what I'm doing this weekend!"

The 27-year-old also shared a teaser video for the movie on his Instagram Stories, captioning his post, "Challengers is out now! Lets goooo! @zendaya."

Tom had previously publicly cheered on his Spider-Man costar over her latest role in February, posting the film's trailer on his Instagram Stories and writing, "You ain't ready for this one!"

In Challengers, Zendaya, 27, plays a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach who gets caught in a love triangle with her tennis player husband, played by Mike Faist, and her former lover—who is also his childhood best friend, portrayed by Josh O'Connor.