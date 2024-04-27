Tom Holland Proves Again He's Zendaya's No. 1 Fan Amid Release of Her New Film Challengers

Tom Holland remains your friendly neighborhood, supportive boyfriend.
The Spider-Man actor shared a tribute to his girlfriend Zendaya after the April 26 release of her latest project, the movie Challengers.
Alongside a poster of the R-rated tennis-themed film, a closeup of the actress' face, Tom wrote on Instagram April 27, "I know what I'm doing this weekend!"
The 27-year-old also shared a teaser video for the movie on his Instagram Stories, captioning his post, "Challengers is out now! Lets goooo! @zendaya."
Tom had previously publicly cheered on his Spider-Man costar over her latest role in February, posting the film's trailer on his Instagram Stories and writing, "You ain't ready for this one!"
In Challengers, Zendaya, 27, plays a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach who gets caught in a love triangle with her tennis player husband, played by Mike Faist, and her former lover—who is also his childhood best friend, portrayed by Josh O'Connor.
In March, the actress and Tom served up the cuteness with a date at a real-life tennis tournament, the BNP Paribas Open Women's Final in Indian Wells, Calif. While sitting together in the Tennis Channel suite, they were seen singing along to the late Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."
This marked the first joint public outing for Zendaya and Tom since he supported her at the Dune: Part Two premiere after-party in London in February.
The two have occasionally stepped out together since they began dating after meeting on the set of the 2016 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. See several of Zendaya and Tom's cutest moments together over the years: