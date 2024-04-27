Tom Holland Proves Again He's Zendaya's No. 1 Fan Amid Release of Her New Film Challengers

Tom Holland expressed his support for girlfriend Zendaya as her latest project, the movie Challengers, is released.

Watch: Zendaya Reacts to Viral "Kissing" Questions: "It's Weird!"

Tom Holland remains your friendly neighborhood, supportive boyfriend.

The Spider-Man actor shared a tribute to his girlfriend Zendaya after the April 26 release of her latest project, the movie Challengers.

Alongside a poster of the R-rated tennis-themed film, a closeup of the actress' face, Tom wrote on Instagram April 27, "I know what I'm doing this weekend!"

The 27-year-old also shared a teaser video for the movie on his Instagram Stories, captioning his post, "Challengers is out now! Lets goooo! @zendaya."

Tom had previously publicly cheered on his Spider-Man costar over her latest role in February, posting the film's trailer on his Instagram Stories and writing, "You ain't ready for this one!"

In Challengers, Zendaya, 27, plays a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach who gets caught in a love triangle with her tennis player husband, played by Mike Faist, and her former lover—who is also his childhood best friend, portrayed by Josh O'Connor.

photos
Zendaya's Best Looks

In March, the actress and Tom served up the cuteness with a date at a real-life tennis tournament, the BNP Paribas Open Women's Final in Indian Wells, Calif. While sitting together in the Tennis Channel suite, they were seen singing along to the late Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

This marked the first joint public outing for Zendaya and Tom since he supported her at the Dune: Part Two premiere after-party in London in February.

The two have occasionally stepped out together since they began dating after meeting on the set of the 2016 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. See several of Zendaya and Tom's cutest moments together over the years:

Splash by Shutterstock

April 2024: All Smiles

The two enjoy a night out in London.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya spoke during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attended a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appeared at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars spoke onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attended a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya shared a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

