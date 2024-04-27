Survivor Season One Star Sonja Christopher Dead at 87

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Survivor community is in mourning.

Sonja Christopher, who in 2000 became the first person to be voted off the show, has died, according to Deadline and more outlets. She was 87.

The death of the ukelele-playing contestant of the first season of the CBS reality competition show, Survivor: Borneo, was announced publicly by Liz Wilcox, who stars in the currently airing 46th season.

"Today, the legend herself Sonja Christopher of Season One passed away," she wrote on X April 6, alongside a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation with the late contestant. who is holding her signature ukelele. "I had the pleasure of meeting her on Christmas. She had so much spunk + love for Survivor and what the show brought to her life. I hope you're singing + playing your heart out somewhere beautiful, Sonja."

Liz added in another post, "No flowers, but donations may be sent to Mt. Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church (Walnut Creek, CA), the Cancer Support Community of the San Francisco Bay Area, or the Sjogren's Foundation."

The cause of Sonja's death was not made public.