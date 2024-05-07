2024 Met Gala: Charlie Hunman’s Rare Outing Will Get Your Heartbeat Racing

Watch : Charlie Hunnam Reveals His Favorite Cheat Food

Charlie Hunnam is certainly one of the gentlemen.

The Sons of Anarchy alum marked his first Met Gala on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, attending the event co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth (who actually beat out Charlie for the role of Thor in the 2011 Marvel movie.)

Charlie, 44, kept it simple for his first gala as he was styled by Samantha McMillen and wearing an all black tux with a multi-chain necklace in honor of the evening's theme, "The Garden of Time," a nod to the Met's corresponding exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." (See every star at the 2024 Met Gala here.)

Charlie—who has been dating Morgana McNelis since 2005—has been busy of late, most recently appearing in 2023's Netflix movie Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire. In fact, taking on the film is part of an evolution Charlie has been pursuing in his career over the past several years, as he's noticed his interests and priorities shifting.