2024 Met Gala: Charlie Hunman’s Rare Outing Will Get Your Heartbeat Racing

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam looked very dapper as he attended his first Met Gala in New York City on May 6 alongside co-chairs Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya.

Charlie Hunnam is certainly one of the gentlemen.

The Sons of Anarchy alum marked his first Met Gala on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, attending the event co-chaired by  ZendayaJennifer LopezBad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth (who actually beat out Charlie for the role of Thor in the 2011 Marvel movie.)

Charlie, 44, kept it simple for his first gala as he was styled by Samantha McMillen and wearing an all black tux with a multi-chain necklace in honor of the evening's theme, "The Garden of Time," a nod to the Met's corresponding exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." (See every star at the 2024 Met Gala here.)

Charlie—who has been dating Morgana McNelis since 2005—has been busy of late, most recently appearing in 2023's Netflix movie Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire. In fact, taking on the film is part of an evolution Charlie has been pursuing in his career over the past several years, as he's noticed his interests and priorities shifting.

"I think the function of being an artist is to explore the forces that compel you in life," he told Forbes in January, "and the things that trouble you in the world and to use that as a vehicle to work through things and to explore them in a really rich and dynamic way."

And in terms of his future projects, the Crimson Peak star is focused on movies that hit a little closer to home.

"I feel more and more and more compelled to find characters, not only that feel exciting and interesting, but that are struggling with some of the things that I am struggling with," he continued, "so that I can use that process as an opportunity to work through it and hopefully offer some sort of conclusion."

To check out Charlie on the red carpet at the Met Gala—and more of your favorite stars—keep reading.

