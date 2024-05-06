Why Ben Affleck Was Not at the 2024 Met Gala With Jennifer Lopez

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Co-Chair Jennifer Lopez Glitters in a Silver See-Through Gown!

Ben Affleck made quite the appearance on May 5, but the NSFW roast of Tom Brady had nothing to do with why he wasn't Jennifer Lopez's plus-one at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6.

The Oscar winner, fresh from tearing anyone who ever hated on the former New England Patriots quarterback a new one, was never signed up to accompany his wife to this particular work event, his rep told TMZ.

While Lopez went ahead to New York to prepare for her 14th Met Gala appearance and first as one of the event's co-chairs, Affleck remained in L.A., where he's been busy shooting The Accountant 2, the sequel to his 2016 action hit, since March.

Lopez of course had no trouble getting all dressed up solo for the ethereal-sounding "The Garden of Time" dress code, spun from this year's Costume Institute exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

While that name is a nod to reviving pieces of couture that have been fast asleep in the institution's archive, the 54-year-old was still giving happily-ever-after in glittering naked-effect gown by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.(Swoon over every look on the Met Gala red carpet right here.)

And there was no fashionable lateness on Lopez's part, either, as this year she was a de facto host with Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.