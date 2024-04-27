Banana Republic Factory’s Spring Sale Is Here With up to 70% off Colorful Spring Staples & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring is officially here, which means it's time to put away your winter staples and bring out your trusty spring capsule wardrobe girlies. Yes, it's trench coat season, and we've never been more excited to start wearing our spring must-haves to all our future outdoor events as the weather starts warming up. But if you're guilty of keeping things monochromatic when it comes to your closet, we can relate. Well, we think this is the season of color, so it's time to start introducing a brighter color palette to your everyday fits and be on the lookout for cute and chic styles. And if there's any place we can always rely on to have sophisticated and stunning pieces with a low price tag, it's Banana Republic Factory.
Lucky for us, they're currently having a spring sale offering up to 50% off their spring and summer staples, with an extra 20% off select styles. Yes, you read that right. That's a whopping 70% discount on some of their cutest pieces. We're talking pale blue smocked tops, pink Amaretti cargo pants, and plenty of more colorful and stunning finds. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for our top picks from their spring sale that'll add color to your otherwise monochromatic capsule wardrobe. Warning: You might want to buy everything.
Pointelle Pullover Sweater
Featuring a dainty pointelle detail in the back, this gorgeous pullover sweater will keep you cozy during those chilly spring evenings. Choose from seven colorways.
Poplin Pleated Midi Skirt
Midi skirts have become the spring/summer staple, and this poplin pleated one from Banana Republic is lightweight and can be paired with any top for a day-to-night fit.
Linen-blend Seam Bodice Maxi Dress
Whether you're headed to the office or going out to dinner, this linen-blend maxi dress will keep things sophisticated while staying fresh and comfy in the heat.
Linen-blend Wide-leg Pleated Trouser
Brighten your workwear fits with a pair of these linen-blend wide-leg trousers. We're currently eyeing this gorgeous pale pink colorway that's on sale for 60% off.
Stretch Twill Straight Cargo
If you're looking to spice things up this season, opt for a pair of these pink Amaretti cargo pants. Made from a stretch twill fabric, they feel incredibly soft and have an elegant look while keeping things trendy thanks to their large cargo pockets.
Oversized Short Trench Coat
This water-resistant short trench coat is made from a cotton-polyester blend and features a double breasted button closure, front and back storm flaps, and lightweight shoulder pads. We especially love this gorgeous desert thyme color that perfectly fits our spring capsule wardrobe.
Cropped Smocked Top
This comfy cropped smocked top is a great option when it's hot out but you still want to look put together. Choose from three colors.
Linen-blend Jumpsuit
On days when you simply don't know what to wear, jumpsuits are the trusty go-to spring staple we can always count on. This linen-blend number from Banana Republic would look so chic when paired with comfy white sneakers or heeled boots.
Classic Denim Jacket
This classic denim jacket is so timeless and can be styled in many ways. It's also perfect for layering through the seasons.
Cross-front Cropped Top
How cute is this cross-front cropped top? Pair it with its matching midi skirt, and you're set for brunch with the girls in a full pink ensemble.
The baby tee trend is back: here are the cutest (& cheekiest) ones you'll want to add to your closet ASAP.