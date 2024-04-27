Banana Republic Factory’s Spring Sale Is Here With up to 70% off Colorful Spring Staples & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spring is officially here, which means it's time to put away your winter staples and bring out your trusty spring capsule wardrobe girlies. Yes, it's trench coat season, and we've never been more excited to start wearing our spring must-haves to all our future outdoor events as the weather starts warming up. But if you're guilty of keeping things monochromatic when it comes to your closet, we can relate. Well, we think this is the season of color, so it's time to start introducing a brighter color palette to your everyday fits and be on the lookout for cute and chic styles. And if there's any place we can always rely on to have sophisticated and stunning pieces with a low price tag, it's Banana Republic Factory.

Lucky for us, they're currently having a spring sale offering up to 50% off their spring and summer staples, with an extra 20% off select styles. Yes, you read that right. That's a whopping 70% discount on some of their cutest pieces. We're talking pale blue smocked tops, pink Amaretti cargo pants, and plenty of more colorful and stunning finds. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for our top picks from their spring sale that'll add color to your otherwise monochromatic capsule wardrobe. Warning: You might want to buy everything.