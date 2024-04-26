Why Céline Dion Had Egg-Sized Injury on Her Face After Wedding Day

Watch : Celine Dion Shares Rare Health Update Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Céline Dion's wedding day is all coming back to her.

The "All By Myself" singer recently looked back at the iconic wedding dress and tiara she wore for her 1994 marriage to René Angélil, and it turns out bigger is not always better.

"When we removed the tiara, I had a cut because the pressure was too much," she said in a video interview with Vogue published April 23, explaining that the headpiece had actually "been sewn" to her head because it was so big and heavy.

But things took an even worse turn the morning after her nuptials.

"I wake up, I look at myself in the mirror. I have—the size of an egg—in the middle of my forehead," the 56-year-old remembered. She joked that she then looked at her husband and said, "It's too late now—we're married."

But the mark on her forehead was so big—even making her go cross-eyed—that Céline headed to the doctor and had to be on antibiotics for three weeks.