Why Céline Dion Had Egg-Sized Injury on Her Face After Wedding Day

Céline Dion's wedding day is all coming back to her.
The "All By Myself" singer recently looked back at the iconic wedding dress and tiara she wore for her 1994 marriage to René Angélil, and it turns out bigger is not always better.
"When we removed the tiara, I had a cut because the pressure was too much," she said in a video interview with Vogue published April 23, explaining that the headpiece had actually "been sewn" to her head because it was so big and heavy.
But things took an even worse turn the morning after her nuptials.
"I wake up, I look at myself in the mirror. I have—the size of an egg—in the middle of my forehead," the 56-year-old remembered. She joked that she then looked at her husband and said, "It's too late now—we're married."
But the mark on her forehead was so big—even making her go cross-eyed—that Céline headed to the doctor and had to be on antibiotics for three weeks.
Still, nothing could have stopped her from feeling the joy of her wedding. As she added, "When you're so happy, there's no weight, there's no problem. There's no pain."
Céline and René—who share sons René Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy—were married for 22 years before he passed away from cancer in 2016.
In recent years, Céline's own health has taken a turn, with the "My Heart Will Go On" singer sharing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022. Still, she's not letting her illness stop her from living her best life.
"Life doesn't give you any answers," she recently told Vogue France. "You just have to live it!"
"The way I see it, I have two choices," she continued. "Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it's over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself."
And Céline knows she's fortunate to have so much support around her.
"People who suffer from SPS may not be lucky enough or have the means to have good doctors and good treatments," she noted. "I have those means, and this is a gift. What's more, I have this strength within me. I know that nothing is going to stop me."
