Jon Gosselin Reveals How He Knows Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo Is the One

Watch : Jon Gosselin: Where He Stands with His Kids and Kate Gosselin!

Jon Gosselin's got one thing figured out: his love life.

In fact, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shared why he's sure his girlfriend Stephanie Lebo is the one.

"She is my best friend," Jon exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the April 25 grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's new West Hollywood location. "I have guy friends, but this is different. I confide in her with everything."

Acknowledging that he'd previously been "hesitant" to be vulnerable in relationships because of his "PTSD and trust issues," the 47-year-old—who has been dating Stephanie since August 2023—shared that he feels like he can finally "fully open up" with the 37-year-old.

"It's very relieving," Jon continued, "and then I can just go be me."

And being easy to talk to isn't the only quality that Jon—who shares 20-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, as well as 24-year-old twins Mady and Cara, with ex-wife Kate Gosselin—loves about Stephanie. He also gushed about how supportive his partner is when it comes to hectic lifestyle as a DJ and TV personality.