Jon Gosselin Reveals How He Knows Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo Is the One

Jon Gosselin shared why his relationship with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo is forever, telling E! News in an exclusive interview that she is his "best friend."

Jon Gosselin's got one thing figured out: his love life. 

In fact, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shared why he's sure his girlfriend Stephanie Lebo is the one. 

"She is my best friend," Jon exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the April 25 grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's new West Hollywood location. "I have guy friends, but this is different. I confide in her with everything."

Acknowledging that he'd previously been "hesitant" to be vulnerable in relationships because of his "PTSD and trust issues," the 47-year-old—who has been dating Stephanie since August 2023—shared that he feels like he can finally "fully open up" with the 37-year-old. 

"It's very relieving," Jon continued, "and then I can just go be me."

And being easy to talk to isn't the only quality that Jon—who shares 20-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, as well as 24-year-old twins Mady and Cara, with ex-wife Kate Gosselin—loves about Stephanie. He also gushed about how supportive his partner is when it comes to hectic lifestyle as a DJ and TV personality. 

photos
The Reality of Jon & Kate Plus 8

"I have a really peculiar life and I'm on tour," he explained. "I'm here, I'm there. I was just in Florida, I'm back and forth. I pretty much live in an airport and the plane, but she's supportive either way. I think it just brings us closer together."

Jon added, "It took me a long time to find someone like that."

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

As for when the TLC alum plans to put a ring on Stephanie's finger? He insisted everyone will just have to wait and see. 

"I can't tell you that, it's a secret," Jon said. "Her mother and my mother ask constantly. And I'm like, 'Can you just let me be? Let me be! You'll know when you know.'"

Want to catch up with more of the Gosselin family? Keep reading to look back on Jon and Kate's kids through the years: 

Instagram / Collin Gosselin
High School Graduates

Collin and Hannah graduate!

Instagram / Hannah Gosselin
Hannah the Graduate

On to the next chapter!

Heidi Gutman/NBC NewsWire
Camera Ready

Back in October 2007, Jon and Kate Gosselin gathered their eight kids together for a trip to New York City. First stop? A visit to NBC's Today show. 

Instagram
Happy Holidays

"A precious Christmas memory. My 6 were 6. Christmas Eve 2010 and they're SO excited for Christmas!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram with a throwback photo. "Look at those adorable smiles! #TheyAreMyHeart #My8ReasonsToKeepOnKeepingOn #NoMatterWhat #TrueLoveX8." 

 

Instagram
Growing Up Gosselin

"I can't believe they're 13!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram when celebrating a major birthday for her sextuplets. 

Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Greetings From Alaska

Rewind to 2014 when Kate and her children found themselves visiting Alaska. 

Doug Meszler/Splash News
Girls Trip

Kate also treated her twin daughters Cara Gosselin and Mady Gosselin to a trip to New York City in 2014, where they stopped by the Manhattan Hotel. 

Instagram
Back to Class

"This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended...and they're already back! #SeniorYear #EighthGrade #ProudMom," Kate wrote on Instagram in 2018.

 

Instagram
Girl Power

"My beautiful 'little girls' .... they keep reminding me how many days until they turn 14. Today it was '12 days til we turn 14, Mom.' HOW'S THAT EVEN POSSIBLE?!" Kate shared with her followers in 2018. "I told Leah that she's too small to turn 14. She said 'Yeah, true. Are you sure I'm not turning 11 or 12?' I'm positive. I gave birth to you. They'll always be my babies....I love them so very much!" 

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"Our big celebration of #15 is finally winding down here! We celebrated ALL DAY LONG, beginning with a present at 6:30 am before school! I'm so very thankful for my ‘babies'.... somehow they are 15 already?!" Kate wrote on the special milestone in 2019. "I'm amazed by them each day! I'm so proud of the positive qualities I've seen developing as they edge closer to adulthood." 

Instagram / Jon Gosselin
Birthday Greetings

"Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!! Wow I can't believe you are 15!!! Time is flying by!!!" Jon Gosselin shared on Instagram when posing with Hannah and Collin Gosselin. "I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad." 

Instagram
All Grown-Up

"Happy 18th birthday!" Jon wrote on Instagram in 2022. "Today is your birthday we gonna say it loud. I love you. Love, Dad."

Jon Gosselin Shares Update on Relationship With His Children