10-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 to Report Quadruple Murder-Suicide of His Entire Family

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Content warning: This story discusses murder and suicide.

A 10-year-old boy woke up to "carnage" in his Oklahoma City home, with both his parents and three older brothers dead, according to police.

Authorities were called to an westside residence on April 22 after the child dialed 911 and reported that "everyone inside the house appeared to be dead," Sgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department shared in a press conference. Once inside the home, Knight said officers found five people who were "beyond saving" after what appeared to be an overnight murder-suicide.

"Make no mistake about it," he continued, "what happened in that residence was nothing short of a massacre."

Upon further investigation, authorities determined the boy's 42-year-old dad Jonathon Candy had gotten into an altercation with his wife Lindsay Candy, 39, before shooting her multiple times.