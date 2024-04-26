10-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 to Report Quadruple Murder-Suicide of His Entire Family

A 10-year-old boy in Oklahoma City is the sole survivor of gruesome murder-suicide involving his parents and three brothers. Police say the child's dad "hunted down" and killed the rest of the family.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 26, 2024 11:13 PMTags
CrimeSuicideMurderTrue Crime
Watch: Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Content warning: This story discusses murder and suicide.

A 10-year-old boy woke up to "carnage" in his Oklahoma City home, with both his parents and three older brothers dead, according to police.

Authorities were called to an westside residence on April 22 after the child dialed 911 and reported that "everyone inside the house appeared to be dead," Sgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department shared in a press conference. Once inside the home, Knight said officers found five people who were "beyond saving" after what appeared to be an overnight murder-suicide.

"Make no mistake about it," he continued, "what happened in that residence was nothing short of a massacre."

Upon further investigation, authorities determined the boy's 42-year-old dad Jonathon Candy had gotten into an altercation with his wife Lindsay Candy, 39, before shooting her multiple times. 

photos
Biggest Unsolved Murder Mysteries

"At that point, he systematically went through the home shooting and killing their children," Knight said. "Those children were hunted down and killed."

Dylan Candy, 18, Ethan Candy, 14, and Lucas Candy, 12, were fatally shot before Jonathon turned the gun on himself, according to Knight, who said the surviving child told investigators that he slept through the shootings.

The boy was uninjured in the incident and has now been placed in the custody of relatives, per police.

Facebook

"We don't know why he was left unharmed," Knight said. "That's the question everybody has. That's the question we have, too."

In the wake of tragedy, the extended Candy family released a statement saying that they are "shattered and confused."

"Jonathon was the one whose jokes and goofy attitude kept everyone smiling," they told FOX News. "Aside from these events, his children and wife were his entire life."

The family added, "It's going to be a very long healing process for everyone affected."

Trending Stories

1

10-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 to Report Family's Quadruple Murder-Suicide

2

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business"

3

O.J. Simpson's Cause of Death Revealed

For more true crime updates on your need-to-know cases, head to Oxygen.com.

Trending Stories

1

10-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 to Report Family's Quadruple Murder-Suicide

2

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business"

3

O.J. Simpson's Cause of Death Revealed

4

Ashlyn Harris Reacts to Girlfriend Sophia Bush Coming Out

5
Exclusive

Jon Gosselin Shares Update on Relationship With His Children