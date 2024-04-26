10-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 to Report Quadruple Murder-Suicide of His Entire Family

Content warning: This story discusses murder and suicide.
A 10-year-old boy woke up to "carnage" in his Oklahoma City home, with both his parents and three older brothers dead, according to police.
Authorities were called to an westside residence on April 22 after the child dialed 911 and reported that "everyone inside the house appeared to be dead," Sgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department shared in a press conference. Once inside the home, Knight said officers found five people who were "beyond saving" after what appeared to be an overnight murder-suicide.
"Make no mistake about it," he continued, "what happened in that residence was nothing short of a massacre."
Upon further investigation, authorities determined the boy's 42-year-old dad Jonathon Candy had gotten into an altercation with his wife Lindsay Candy, 39, before shooting her multiple times.
"At that point, he systematically went through the home shooting and killing their children," Knight said. "Those children were hunted down and killed."
Dylan Candy, 18, Ethan Candy, 14, and Lucas Candy, 12, were fatally shot before Jonathon turned the gun on himself, according to Knight, who said the surviving child told investigators that he slept through the shootings.
The boy was uninjured in the incident and has now been placed in the custody of relatives, per police.
"We don't know why he was left unharmed," Knight said. "That's the question everybody has. That's the question we have, too."
In the wake of tragedy, the extended Candy family released a statement saying that they are "shattered and confused."
"Jonathon was the one whose jokes and goofy attitude kept everyone smiling," they told FOX News. "Aside from these events, his children and wife were his entire life."
The family added, "It's going to be a very long healing process for everyone affected."