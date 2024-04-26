Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Phillippe Prove It’s Not Hard to See the Resemblance in New Twinning Pic

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Hit the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet with a Special Date: her eldest son Deacon Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Philippe walk the line of being impossible to tell apart.

In fact, the Legally Blonde star and her 24-year-old daughter almost looked like twins while posing for a photo at Tiffany & Co's launch of its Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste collection in Los Angeles April 25.

For the glamorous outing, Reese—who also shares son Deacon Philippe, 20, with ex Ryan Philippe and son Tennessee Toth, 11, with ex Jim Toth—rocked a strapless, satin black gown with a glittering diamond necklace. To top off the look, the 48-year-old let her long blonde hair flow down her back in loose waves. As for Ava, she coordinated with her mom by opting for her own strapless gown in a textured grey color. Finishing off the ensemble, she paired the 'fit with two chunky gold chains and a stunning blonde updo.

And Ava knew she and her mom came dressed to impress, writing alongside a photo of her and her mom at the event in an April 26 Instagram post, "Dinner with Tiffany's (& my gorgeous date!)."