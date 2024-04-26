Jon Gosselin Shares Update on Relationship With His and Kate Gosselin's Children

Jon Gosselin is living with a little less than eight.
The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shed light on what his life is like as an empty nester now that two of his eight children with ex-wife Kate Gosselin—20-year-olds Hannah and Collin—are all grown up.
"Hannah and Collin store their stuff in my house," he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the April 25 grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's brand new West Hollywood location. "They don't really live there. But it's a different time for me in my life only because, one day they're in my house, and then the next day they're not."
According to Jon, Hannah is currently in college, while Collin will be starting school in the fall.
Noting that their departure feels "all of a sudden," the 47-year-old continued. "You're like, 'Oh, what am I gonna do now?'"
The siblings—two of Jon and Kate's sextuplets born in 2004—have been living with their father after distancing themselves from their mother, who lives with their other siblings in North Carolina. However, Jon noted Hannah does keep up with her siblings, sharing that, "she told me they're doing really well, too."
Still, Jon does hope the other sextuplets—Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel—"will come around and maturity will set in."
As for their older twins Mady and Cara, the 24-year-olds are living in New York, where both girls have "really great jobs," according to Jon.
"They're healthy, wealthy, and they have a career," he said, "so I can't really complain. And I think we did a really good job getting them there."
And as for where Jon—who has been dating Stephanie Lebo since August 2023—currently stands with ex-wife Kate?
"I don't really have a friendship with Kate," he explained. "I mean, I haven't talked to her since 2018. But I think things kind of work themselves out in the future."