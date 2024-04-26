Jon Gosselin Shares Update on Relationship With His and Kate Gosselin's Children

Watch : Jon Gosselin: Where He Stands with His Kids and Kate Gosselin!

Jon Gosselin is living with a little less than eight.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shed light on what his life is like as an empty nester now that two of his eight children with ex-wife Kate Gosselin—20-year-olds Hannah and Collin—are all grown up.

"Hannah and Collin store their stuff in my house," he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the April 25 grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's brand new West Hollywood location. "They don't really live there. But it's a different time for me in my life only because, one day they're in my house, and then the next day they're not."

According to Jon, Hannah is currently in college, while Collin will be starting school in the fall.

Noting that their departure feels "all of a sudden," the 47-year-old continued. "You're like, 'Oh, what am I gonna do now?'"