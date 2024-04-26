Ashlyn Harris Reacts to Girlfriend Sophia Bush Coming Out

After Sophia Bush came out as queer, her girlfriend Ashlyn Harris shared a sweet message of support for the One Tree Hill alum.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 26, 2024 9:04 PMTags
LGBTQSophia BushCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Sophia Bush Shuts Down Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris

It looks like Sophia Bush has scored herself a keeper.

After she came out as queer in a moving essay, her girlfriend Ashlyn Harris applauded the actress' journey.

Alongside a photo of Sophia on front of Glamour's latest issue, the USWNT alum wrote on Instagram Stories April 26, "Proud of you babe."

In the accompanying cover story, Sophia opened up about the major changes she experienced in the last year, including coming in terms with her sexuality and her breakup with ex-husband Grant Hughes. Through a support group of other women going through divorces, she fell in love with Ashlyn, who, at the time, was navigating her own separation from fellow soccer player Ali Krieger.

"I didn't expect to find love in this support system," Sophia, 41, wrote. "I don't know how else to say it other than: I didn't see it until I saw it. And I think it's very easy not to see something that's been in front of your face for a long time when you'd never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option." 

photos
Sophia Bush Through the Years

And for the One Tree Hill alum, Sophia, seeing the 38-year-old—who shares kids Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 20 months, with Ali—"choose to not simply survive, but thrive, for her babies has been the most beautiful thing I've ever witnessed a friend do"

 

Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty Images

"The way she prioritizes and centers her kids, not only in her life but in the core of her being, is breathtaking to behold," Sophia raved. "Falling in love with her has sutured some of my own childhood wounds, and made me so much closer to my own mother."

She added, "I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can't say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."

For closer look at Sophia and Ashlyn's relationship, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

O.J. Simpson's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business"

3

Matthew McConaughey's Kids Are All Grown Up at Rare Red Carpet Outing

Instagram

Cannes Selfie

While attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the soccer star posted this selfie with the One Tree Hill alum and basketball player Sue Bird.

(Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty Images)

Summer Celebration

In July 2023, the pair attended a watch party in Los Angeles for the FIFA Women's World Cup. 

Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty Images

Cheers

The duo was photographed cheering alongside Michelle Akers and Linda Gancitano.

Instagram/Michelle Tillou

Art Basel Beauties

While attending Art Basel in December 2023, Michelle Tillou shared this Instagram photo with Ashlyn and Sophia.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Award Season Style

The duo struck a pose with Eric McCormack at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

Group Shot

The pair also spent time with Stephanie Nguyen and Bobby Berk at the star-studded gathering.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

O.J. Simpson's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business"

3

Matthew McConaughey's Kids Are All Grown Up at Rare Red Carpet Outing

4

Jimmie Allen Details Welcoming Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce

5
Exclusive

Jon Gosselin Shares Update on Relationship With His Children