Ashlyn Harris Reacts to Girlfriend Sophia Bush Coming Out

Watch : Sophia Bush Shuts Down Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris

It looks like Sophia Bush has scored herself a keeper.

After she came out as queer in a moving essay, her girlfriend Ashlyn Harris applauded the actress' journey.

Alongside a photo of Sophia on front of Glamour's latest issue, the USWNT alum wrote on Instagram Stories April 26, "Proud of you babe."

In the accompanying cover story, Sophia opened up about the major changes she experienced in the last year, including coming in terms with her sexuality and her breakup with ex-husband Grant Hughes. Through a support group of other women going through divorces, she fell in love with Ashlyn, who, at the time, was navigating her own separation from fellow soccer player Ali Krieger.

"I didn't expect to find love in this support system," Sophia, 41, wrote. "I don't know how else to say it other than: I didn't see it until I saw it. And I think it's very easy not to see something that's been in front of your face for a long time when you'd never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option."