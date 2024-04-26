Ashlyn Harris Reacts to Girlfriend Sophia Bush Coming Out

It looks like Sophia Bush has scored herself a keeper.
After she came out as queer in a moving essay, her girlfriend Ashlyn Harris applauded the actress' journey.
Alongside a photo of Sophia on front of Glamour's latest issue, the USWNT alum wrote on Instagram Stories April 26, "Proud of you babe."
In the accompanying cover story, Sophia opened up about the major changes she experienced in the last year, including coming in terms with her sexuality and her breakup with ex-husband Grant Hughes. Through a support group of other women going through divorces, she fell in love with Ashlyn, who, at the time, was navigating her own separation from fellow soccer player Ali Krieger.
"I didn't expect to find love in this support system," Sophia, 41, wrote. "I don't know how else to say it other than: I didn't see it until I saw it. And I think it's very easy not to see something that's been in front of your face for a long time when you'd never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option."
And for the One Tree Hill alum, Sophia, seeing the 38-year-old—who shares kids Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 20 months, with Ali—"choose to not simply survive, but thrive, for her babies has been the most beautiful thing I've ever witnessed a friend do"
"The way she prioritizes and centers her kids, not only in her life but in the core of her being, is breathtaking to behold," Sophia raved. "Falling in love with her has sutured some of my own childhood wounds, and made me so much closer to my own mother."
She added, "I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can't say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."
For closer look at Sophia and Ashlyn's relationship, keep reading.