JoJo Siwa and More Dance Moms Stars Get Matching Tattoos After Reunion

For JoJo Siwa and several more Dance Moms alumni, the show will always be a part of them.

Literally—several cast members revealed that they planned to get matching tattoos to commemorate their time on the series.

"In a few hours, we're going to get a tattoo," Brooke Hyland exclusive told E! News at the New York City premiere of the upcoming Lifetime special Dance Moms: The Reunion April 25. "I think 'DM' is good. Just putting that out there."

She added, "I'll get whatever. I don't care."

Brooke and Kalani Hilliker seemed to make good on their promise April 26, sharing a pic of their new ink on their Instagram Stories: "dm" written in lowercase cursive letters. Kalani, who got hers behind her ear, captioned her photo, "DM forever with my girls." Brooke got inked on a middle finger.

The group did ponder a few tattoo ideas. Chloé Lukasiak told E! News she suggested they get dots in the shape of a pyramid that showed what place they often ranked on Dance Moms.