JoJo Siwa and More Dance Moms Stars Get Matching Tattoos After Reunion

For JoJo Siwa and several more Dance Moms alumni, the show will always be a part of them.
Literally—several cast members revealed that they planned to get matching tattoos to commemorate their time on the series.
"In a few hours, we're going to get a tattoo," Brooke Hyland exclusive told E! News at the New York City premiere of the upcoming Lifetime special Dance Moms: The Reunion April 25. "I think 'DM' is good. Just putting that out there."
She added, "I'll get whatever. I don't care."
Brooke and Kalani Hilliker seemed to make good on their promise April 26, sharing a pic of their new ink on their Instagram Stories: "dm" written in lowercase cursive letters. Kalani, who got hers behind her ear, captioned her photo, "DM forever with my girls." Brooke got inked on a middle finger.
The group did ponder a few tattoo ideas. Chloé Lukasiak told E! News she suggested they get dots in the shape of a pyramid that showed what place they often ranked on Dance Moms.
Paige Hyland joked, "Bottom for me," while JoJo said, "All three of us get the same spot."
"I was never first," Chloé added. "Just always second."
For JoJo, this wouldn't be her first time getting sentimental ink. She received her first tattoo in July 2023, adding the number 1031 written behind her right ear.
The 20-year-old said the digits represented her JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, specifically signifying "how many days my first concert lasted." Plus, as she explained on Snapchat at the time, "03 is the year that I was born so that's why it looks like 03 with the lines on the side."
Dance Moms: The Reunion is set to air on Lifetime May 1 at 8 p.m. and will be streaming the next day.
Read on to see pics of stars at the premiere...