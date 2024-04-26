Catch and Don't Release Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller's Rare Outing in Los Angeles

Watch : Jennifer Garner on Why She Doesn't Attend the Met Gala

It's a yes day whenever there's a Jennifer Garner and John Miller sighting.

The 13 Going on 30 star and businessmen made a rare appearance together in Los Angeles on April 24 when they were spotted taking a casual neighborhood stroll and enjoying each other's conversation.

For the outing, Jennifer kept it low-key, opting for jeans, sneakers, and a blue-and-green-striped sweater. Her short brown hair blew in the wind as she held her phone and sunglasses in each hand. As for John, he stepped out prepared for the chilly spring day, rocking a fleece-lined jacket with his jeans, boots and button-down shirt.

The Alias alum and Cali Group CEO first sparked dating rumors in 2018, three years after she announced her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck—with whom she shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Since then, Jennifer and John—who is dad to kids Violet and Quest with ex-wife Caroline Campbell—have kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight, though the 52-year-old has gotten candid about how she feels about getting married again.