Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Date Night Has Us Levitating

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have something phenomenal, don't you agree?
Case in point: the "Physical" singer and Masters of the Air star were spotted on a date night after Dua performed at the TIME100 Gala April 24.
For the night out at Zero Bond in New York City, Dua donned a black and white floral dress with a low cut neck, black tights, and Mary Jane heels. She accessorized with a silk black clutch and a black trench coat, and wore her signature fiery red locks in loose curls.
Meanwhile, Callum went all blue in a suit and lighter hued tie, along with some black boots and a white dress shirt. The couple was photographed holding onto each other's hands tightly as they made their way into the social club for a late-night bite.
And while this is the couple's first public night out together in several weeks, Callum, 34, and Dua, 28, have been romantically linked since January.
That month, the pair confirmed their romance when they were spotted enjoying each other's company at Los Angeles celebrity hotspot Sushi Park—which has seen couples like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as well as former duo Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny—on a night out.
In photos, the Fantastic Beasts star and "Houdini" singer were packing on the PDA as they made their way into the restaurant. And while Dua—who has previously been linked to Anwar Hadid and Romain Gavras—has been somewhat public with Callum, she won't be the one to give you the details on any of her relationships.
"My circle's really tight," she explained to Wall Street Journal magazine in 2022. "My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."
It appears Callum has, at least, infiltrated Dua's inner circle. Read on for more highlights from the duo's latest date night.