Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Date Night Has Us Levitating

Watch : Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's PDA Coffee Date

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have something phenomenal, don't you agree?

Case in point: the "Physical" singer and Masters of the Air star were spotted on a date night after Dua performed at the TIME100 Gala April 24.

For the night out at Zero Bond in New York City, Dua donned a black and white floral dress with a low cut neck, black tights, and Mary Jane heels. She accessorized with a silk black clutch and a black trench coat, and wore her signature fiery red locks in loose curls.

Meanwhile, Callum went all blue in a suit and lighter hued tie, along with some black boots and a white dress shirt. The couple was photographed holding onto each other's hands tightly as they made their way into the social club for a late-night bite.

And while this is the couple's first public night out together in several weeks, Callum, 34, and Dua, 28, have been romantically linked since January.