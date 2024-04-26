Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Date Night Has Us Levitating

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner—who confirmed their relationship in January—stepped out for a late-night bite at Zero Bond in New York City April 24.

By Olivia Evans Apr 26, 2024 7:04 PM
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have something phenomenal, don't you agree? 

Case in point: the "Physical" singer and Masters of the Air star were spotted on a date night after Dua performed at the TIME100 Gala April 24. 

For the night out at Zero Bond in New York City, Dua donned a black and white floral dress with a low cut neck, black tights, and Mary Jane heels. She accessorized with a silk black clutch and a black trench coat, and wore her signature fiery red locks in loose curls. 

Meanwhile, Callum went all blue in a suit and lighter hued tie, along with some black boots and a white dress shirt. The couple was photographed holding onto each other's hands tightly as they made their way into the social club for a late-night bite. 

And while this is the couple's first public night out together in several weeks, Callum, 34, and Dua, 28, have been romantically linked since January.

That month, the pair confirmed their romance when they were spotted enjoying each other's company at Los Angeles celebrity hotspot Sushi Park—which has seen couples like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as well as former duo Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny—on a night out. 

In photos, the Fantastic Beasts star and "Houdini" singer were packing on the PDA as they made their way into the restaurant. And while Dua—who has previously been linked to Anwar Hadid and Romain Gavras—has been somewhat public with Callum, she won't be the one to give you the details on any of her relationships. 

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

"My circle's really tight," she explained to Wall Street Journal magazine in 2022. "My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."

It appears Callum has, at least, infiltrated Dua's inner circle. Read on for more highlights from the duo's latest date night. 

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Shouldn't Have Stayed at Home

Dua and Callum made their way into Zero Bond hand-in-hand. 

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Hold On Just A Little Tighter 

The "Physical" singer had performed at the TIME100 Gala earlier that evening, along with being honored by the publication as one of 2024's most influential people. 

BeautifulSignatureIG / MEGA

You're Here Now 

Callum and Dua first went public with their relationship in January, when they packed on the PDA during a night out in Los Angeles. 

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

You've Got Me In Love Again 

Later that month, the pair were spotted getting cozy during a coffee date in Beverly Hills. 

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Shining Just The Way She Likes 

And prior to their sightings as a pair, Dua and Callum first started sparking romance rumors when the "Be The One" singer supported the actor at a Q & A for Masters of Air

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

They Come and They Go 

For their April night out, Dua sported a floral black and white dress, a black trench coat, and wore her deep red locks in loose curls. 

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Seeing Lovers In Good Light 

Meanwhile, Callum stuck to a traditional blue suit with a blue tie and black boots. 

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Look At Where She Ended Up 

The pair has remained mum about detailing their relationship, but Callum has shared that his favorite song by Dua is "Houdini."

As he told Vanity Fair, "It just keeps getting better."

