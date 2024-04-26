O.J. Simpson's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : O.J. Simpson Murder Trial: 5 Bizarre Things to Know

New details have emerged about O.J. Simpson's passing.

Two weeks after the former NFL player—who was better known later in life for his 1995 trial for the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman—died at age 76, his cause of death has been confirmed.

Simpson died after a private battle with prostate cancer, his attorney Michael Lavergne, confirmed to E! News.

Earlier this month, Simpson's kids—including Arnelle and Jason, from his first marriage to Marguerite Whitley, and Sydney and Justin, from his marriage to Nicole—announced he had passed away in a statement posted on their dad's social media accounts.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the April 11 statement read. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."