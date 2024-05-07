Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Daring 2024 Met Gala Looks Are Proof Opposites Attract

Watch : Met Gala 2024 Theme Revealed!

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes finally know what this feeling is like.

After all, the couple made their Met Gala debut on the red carpet at the 2024 fashion event May 6 looking like the perfect pair—despite opting for looks with totally different vibes. (See more stars who posed on the red carpet here.)

The "Penthouse" singer arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a nude mesh Michael Kors gown, adorned with hundreds of gorgeous pink and orange flowers. She accessorized the colorful look by adding some flowers to her messy updo and wearing a statement gold wring. And she finished the look with smokey eye makeup by Kelsey Deenihan.

As for Chase, the Outer Banks star opted for a much darker ensemble, rocking a black sequin suit with nothing underneath except for some long chains and over-sized cross necklaces. He paired the look with black dress shoes and a wet-effect gelled hairstyle.