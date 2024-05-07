Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Daring 2024 Met Gala Looks Are Proof Opposites Attract

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes looked like the perfect pair at the 2024 Met Gala while wearing completely opposing looks as they arrived on the red carpet.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes finally know what this feeling is like. 

After all, the couple made their Met Gala debut on the red carpet at the 2024 fashion event May 6 looking like the perfect pair—despite opting for looks with totally different vibes. (See more stars who posed on the red carpet here.)

The "Penthouse" singer arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a nude mesh Michael Kors gown, adorned with hundreds of gorgeous pink and orange flowers. She accessorized the colorful look by adding some flowers to her messy updo and wearing a statement gold wring. And she finished the look with smokey eye makeup by Kelsey Deenihan.

As for Chase, the Outer Banks star opted for a much darker ensemble, rocking a black sequin suit with nothing underneath except for some long chains and over-sized cross necklaces. He paired the look with black dress shoes and a wet-effect gelled hairstyle.

And it's no surprise the couple, who've continued to navigate their long-distance relationship, shined. After all, Kelsea and Chase found their rhythm when it comes to spending time together, especially at soirées like this.

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

"We've been really fortunate in this recent chapter that our busy seasons have not overlapped," Chase told E! News in March. "So, [Kelsea will] either be here or I'll go to Nashville, which has made it really nice. In the future and as we've continued to grow in our relationship, we just try to make sure our schedules can coexist and we have time."

It's a sentiment the "If I Go Down" singer couldn't agree with more. "We both have big lives," she explained to E! News last month. "We're both trying to weave through it together and give each other space to thrive and grow in this season."

