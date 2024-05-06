Ayo Edebiri Sizzles in Head-Turning Look for 2024 Met Gala Debut

Watch : Kaia Gerber Says She and Ayo Edebiri Got TATTOOS Together

Now this outfit? Chef's kiss.

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri certainly brought her A-game to the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. For the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the 28-year-old—who was styled by Danielle Goldberg for the gala—nailed the "Garden of Time" theme, wearing textured, floral Loewe gown featuring a backless white bodice that transitioned into a colorful flower garden on the skirt. (For a look at all the celebs in attendance, take a look here.)

For the Bottoms actress, the fashion-forward event serves as her latest appearance after a whirlwind year. In fact, for the Emmy winner, her style has evolved alongside her ever-growing career.

"I feel like my uniform is very much big t-shirt vibes, especially when I do standup," she told W Magazine in July 2023. "And then so much of writing became over Zoom, so definitely during COVID I had a period where I was like, ‘Oh, I actually miss wearing clothes that are really nice.' I was doing a Friday dress up day in my house."