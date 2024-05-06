Ayo Edebiri Sizzles in Head-Turning Look for 2024 Met Gala Debut

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri heated up the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. Find out all the details behind the actress' glamorous look.

By Kisha Forde May 06, 2024
Fashion 2024Met GalaCelebrities
Now this outfit? Chef's kiss.

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri certainly brought her A-game to the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. For the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the 28-year-old—who was styled by Danielle Goldberg for the gala—nailed the "Garden of Time" theme, wearing textured, floral Loewe gown featuring a backless white bodice that transitioned into a colorful flower garden on the skirt. (For a look at all the celebs in attendance, take a look here.)

For the Bottoms actress, the fashion-forward event serves as her latest appearance after a whirlwind year. In fact, for the Emmy winner, her style has evolved alongside her ever-growing career.

"I feel like my uniform is very much big t-shirt vibes, especially when I do standup," she told W Magazine in July 2023. "And then so much of writing became over Zoom, so definitely during COVID I had a period where I was like, ‘Oh, I actually miss wearing clothes that are really nice.' I was doing a Friday dress up day in my house."

But as she noted, "Within the past year, my world has opened up so much in terms of opportunities and events, so I've definitely have been thinking a lot more about what I wear and how I wear it."

Which made all the difference.

"Instead of limiting myself or my scope, I realize how much fashion can help you tell stories, really," Ayo told the publication. "As an actress, as a storyteller, that's so crucial. Being able to mold and create new stories for yourself, new journeys, it's very freeing. And being able to do it in clothes that are so carefully thought out and made and so explorative and more conceptual is very cool."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Another factor she also considers very cool? Her career reaching new heights, which seems to be just the beginning.

"I'm just feeling very grateful," she added. "I love what I get to work on and the people that I get to work with. I feel very fortunate that so far people seem to be picking up what I'm putting down, and that the world has been opening for me creatively to keep following that. I've got some things lined up that I'm excited for, but I'm really keeping in the present right now."

Keep reading to also remain in the present and take a look at all the celebs at the 2024 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling 

In Gaurav Gupta.

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Teyana Taylor

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alex Sharp

In Balmain FW24 RTW.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Josh O'Connor 

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lily James

In Erdem.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

In Chloe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steven Yeun

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

In Willy Chavarria.

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini & Bee Carrozzini

Bee in Alexander McQueen SS16 RTW.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jamie Dornan

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

In Tom Ford.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky

In Tom Ford.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Chamberlain

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gwendoline Christie

In custom Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

La La Anthony

In Alexander McQueen FW22 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sabrina Harrison

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

J. Harrison Ghee

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Rebecca Hall

In Danielle Frankel.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Maleah Joi Moon

In Collina Strada SS23 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

James Corden & Julia Carey

John Shearer/WireImage

Luciana Barroso Damon & Matt Damon

In Christian Dior SS22 Couture and Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Wintour

In custom Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Jared jewelry.

photos
