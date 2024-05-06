Ayo Edebiri Sizzles in Head-Turning Look for 2024 Met Gala Debut

Now this outfit? Chef's kiss.
The Bear star Ayo Edebiri certainly brought her A-game to the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. For the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the 28-year-old—who was styled by Danielle Goldberg for the gala—nailed the "Garden of Time" theme, wearing textured, floral Loewe gown featuring a backless white bodice that transitioned into a colorful flower garden on the skirt. (For a look at all the celebs in attendance, take a look here.)
For the Bottoms actress, the fashion-forward event serves as her latest appearance after a whirlwind year. In fact, for the Emmy winner, her style has evolved alongside her ever-growing career.
"I feel like my uniform is very much big t-shirt vibes, especially when I do standup," she told W Magazine in July 2023. "And then so much of writing became over Zoom, so definitely during COVID I had a period where I was like, ‘Oh, I actually miss wearing clothes that are really nice.' I was doing a Friday dress up day in my house."
But as she noted, "Within the past year, my world has opened up so much in terms of opportunities and events, so I've definitely have been thinking a lot more about what I wear and how I wear it."
Which made all the difference.
"Instead of limiting myself or my scope, I realize how much fashion can help you tell stories, really," Ayo told the publication. "As an actress, as a storyteller, that's so crucial. Being able to mold and create new stories for yourself, new journeys, it's very freeing. And being able to do it in clothes that are so carefully thought out and made and so explorative and more conceptual is very cool."
Another factor she also considers very cool? Her career reaching new heights, which seems to be just the beginning.
"I'm just feeling very grateful," she added. "I love what I get to work on and the people that I get to work with. I feel very fortunate that so far people seem to be picking up what I'm putting down, and that the world has been opening for me creatively to keep following that. I've got some things lined up that I'm excited for, but I'm really keeping in the present right now."
