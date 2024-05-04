How Author Rebecca Serle’s Journey to Find Love Inspired Expiration Dates

Watch : Jenna Bush Hager Talks Family, TODAY Show & Taking On Oprah's Book Club

The old adage "write what you know" has rung true for Rebecca Serle.

Because the author very much drew upon her own experience navigating the dating world for her latest novel Expiration Dates. More specifically, as she told E! News in an exclusive interview, the book came from "being single for, like, 17 years and dating a lot."

But plotting her character Daphne's pursuit of love also coincided with Rebecca experiencing her own great love story.

"For a long time, I wanted to tell a story about the search for love, but I wasn't really sure what it is that I wanted to say," she explained. "I remember in 2020 writing my editor and saying ‘I want to write about the search for love. I think if I write it honest, he'll be there at the end of it.' And I ended up meeting my husband three months after I finished the first draft of this book."