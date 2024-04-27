The 43 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought This Month: Trending Fashion, Beauty & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In April 2024, you shopped 'til you dropped, as per usual. There were lots of great celeb recommendations from Kyle Richards, Paige DeSorbo, Jess Vestal, Hannah Ann Sluss, TikTok darlings Pookie and Jett Puckett, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, that you couldn't resist.
This month was all about affordable fashion and accessories, time-saving home hacks, and effective beauty products captured the attention of E! shoppers. Sit back, relax, and discover the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month.
Amazon Beauty Products
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara
Kyle Richards shared, "People will sometimes ask me if I have fake lashes on. It is so good. This is my favorite mascara. I don't think there's any better."
More From Kyle: "This is the best mascara. It's the best texture. It's buildable. I can put it on and add to it later in the day."
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
"My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie," Jennifer Aniston told E! News. "So easy to use."
Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick
Formulated with a lightweight and comfortable matte finish, this lipstick stays put for up to 24 hours without feathering or fading. With a wide range of vibrant shades to choose from, you can effortlessly achieve a statement lip look for any occasion.
Shoppers Say: "This liquid lip may be one of my favorites to date. One swipe will apply to the full lip and you can even overline without needing a lip liner. Its great quality and dries down quickly but not so quick that you cant apply properly. Overall a great product."
Espoce Lip Liner Set- 12 Pieces
This bundle includes a variety of lip liner shades to complement any makeup look, from natural to bold. Crafted with a smooth and creamy formula, these lip liners glide effortlessly onto your lips, ensuring precise application every single time.
Shoppers Say: "Absolutely love these lip liners! The colors are vibrant and long-lasting, making them perfect for all-day wear. The creamy texture glides on smoothly, allowing for precise application without any tugging or smudging. Plus, they're versatile enough to use alone for a natural look or as a base to enhance lipstick longevity."
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo explained, "This is my first step in terms of makeup. I have talked about this e.l.f. primer so many times because there are so many things out there that are so much more expensive and just don't do the job that this does."
More From Paige: "It's very jelly. It's such a good primer. You can feel when you're putting it on your skin that everything is gonna stick to it and not go anywhere."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's favorite makeup primer has 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lisa Rinna recommended this primer too.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss said, "The Lumi Glotion is my number one. That's the one product I'm using if I only have three minutes to get ready."
More From Hannah Ann: "It makes a huge difference. I love that it's so affordable. I'm on my third bottle. You can go for a lighter shade and use it as a highlighter for your cheekbones. I typically buy the darker shade and apply it with my lotion or my sunscreen. Or sometimes, I put it on my skin directly."
Hannah Ann's pick is a celeb favorite, which has also been recommended by Alix Earle, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.
Shoppers Agree: This glow-enhancing lotion has 26,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 5 shades to choose from.
Luxaza Eyeshadow And Eyeliner Pen Set
With five versatile sticks that can be used as eyeliner, eyeshadow, or highlighter, achieving your desired look has never been easier. These waterproof sticks are not only long-lasting and fade-resistant but also super easy to blend. No more messy palettes and brushes. These convenient sticks offer a quick, mess-free alternative for achieving stunning makeup looks in minutes.
These sets come in several color combinations. Shoppers gave these 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Daubigny Foundation Brush
No more time-consuming makeup routines with this efficient brush that speeds up your application process. Its ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, making it a breeze to wield during your daily beauty rituals. Crafted with super soft, dense bristles, this brush effortlessly delivers flawless, even makeup application every time.
There are several colors to choose from. This top-selling makeup brush has 30,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Black Egg Boar Bristle Hair Brush
This is the ultimate tool for achieving silky smooth, frizz-free hair. Crafted with natural bristles and a bamboo handle, this brush is perfect for both wet and dry hair, making it suitable for the whole family. Its gentle yet effective design detangles, massages, and restores natural shine, leaving hair feeling soft and rejuvenated with every stroke.
This top-selling brush has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush
Take care of your hair with this brush that's gentle on your strands while it gets rid of knots and tangles. You can use this on wet hair and dry hair, which is tough to find in a quality hairbrush.
More Info: This brush has 57,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in several colors.
Shoppers Say: "I'm so used to losing clumps of hair when brushing, but not with this magical thing! My hair loss has decreased significantly and I used it right after I get out of the shower! I'm so glad I found this, LIFESAVER!"
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
Kyle Richards shared, "You know my favorite product is EltaMD. I start with this on my face before I go anywhere. Putting this on my face before I go to the pool is the absolute best, best, best product. It feels really good on your skin."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's sunscreen has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This is a celeb-loved pick, which has been recommended by Lisa Rinna, Kate Upton, Hailey Bieber, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Kandi Burruss, Lala Kent, Witney Carson, Rachel Recchia, Madison LeCroy, Rachael Kirkconnell, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Raegan Revord.
Rodial Blush Drops
"This is my new obsession. These are blush drops. I found these randomly and now I don't know how I lived without them. They give such a beautiful glow," Kyle Richards said.
Kyle's Tips: "I can do this with my fingers or a beauty blender."
NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil
"This is my favorite lip liner. I'm obsessed with it. It was always sold out and I was so sad," Kyle Richards' daughter Portia Umansky shared.
Kyle Says: "That is a really good lip liner."
Shoppers Agree: This lip liner has 29,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from.
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
"The fans have to be the biggest thing that we all use on Housewives. When we were in Mexico and in Miami, it was so hot. I always had my fan," Gizelle Bryant said. This fan comes in pink, brown, navy blue, white, and green. It has 41,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Scala Silicone Anti Cellulite Massager
"I can solve your cellulite. This is like $10. This is amazing. I go to a really amazing lymphatic drainage place here in New York City. They use this on me for a lymphatic massage. When I do my massages, I look like I've actually worked out. I saw what they were using and I ordered one off Amazon," Brynn Whitfield said.
Brynn's Tips: "I use it in the shower. You have to be consistent every day. If you stop using it, the results go away. When you do use it, it's amazing. Just use it in the shower with soap and water. You want to do a circular motion. You do it on your thighs. You do it on your bum. You keep going around and around. This is really really good for cellulite."
This massager has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Agree: This scalp care brush has 83,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors. It was also recommended by Kandi's co-star Kenya Moore and it was also recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and our E! Shopping editors.
Technically, Kyle's pick is an eye makeup pencil, but it definitely works as a highlighter. It has 51,800+ 5-star reviews.
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream
Diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes, and age spots with this meticulously formulated retinol cream. It is gentle on your skin, delivering hydration without any pore-clogging oily residue.
Shoppers Say: "Miracle retinol cream. LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream is like a magical potion for your face – a dazzling concoction of anti-aging wonders! Picture this: your skin, bathed in the glory of advanced anti-aging effects, lifted, brightened, and rejuvenated, all without a hint of dryness."
This product has 26,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Foot Magic Exfoliating Foot Scrub with Vitamin E
This luxurious scrub exfoliates and softens rough, dry skin, leaving your feet smooth, rejuvenated, and sandal-ready. It has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Scholl's Ultra Hydrating Foot Mask 3 Pack
Infused with shea butter and macadamia oil, this luxurious foot mask deeply hydrates and nourishes dry, tired feet. Its easy-to-use design allows for mess-free application and maximum comfort while wearing.
These hydrating foot masks have 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olay Super Serum 1.0 oz with Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Collagen Peptide, AHA, and Vitamin E
Instead of using several products, get one that delivers 5 benefits at once. The Olay Super Serum can help you achieve better skin texture, even-looking skin tone, firmer skin, smoother lines, and long-lasting hydration, according to the brand.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Get that falsie look without the annoyance of applying lash strips and try out the TikTok-famous Essence Lash Princess mascara, which has been recommended by Summer House's Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner.
Shoppers Agree: This mascara has 248,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Use this hair wax stick to tame flyaways, slick back your strands, control your edges, or maintain the appearance of your beard. It has 28,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
We all want radiant skin, right? The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence addresses dullness and brightens the complexion, according to the brand. Plus, it gives long-lasting hydration without that heavy, sticky feeling that no one wants with a moisturizer. This is great to use after cleansing and toning and prior to your moisturizer and sunscreen.
This lightweight essence has 60,300+ Amazon reviews and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's stamp of approval.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Nose Patch
Paige DeSorbo shared, "If you have not tried these, do yourself a favor and put it in your cart right now. Even if you think you don't need it, try it. This is for the nose. If you have blackhead or any pimples a little bit under the skin, it totally sucks them out."
More From Paige: "I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Fashion Finds
Athmile Womens Oversized T Shirt
This shirt is the epitome of carefree style and comfort. Featuring a classic crewneck design and a range of chic colors, it's perfect for layering or wearing solo.
Cocamiky Teardrop Earrings- 2 Pairs
These are the must-have accessory for on-trend style without the designer price tag. With their sleek design and lightweight feel, they provide the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Women's Mid-Rise Slim Fit Capris (Available in Plus Size)
These jeans offer a flattering fit that hugs your curves in all the right places. With a mid-rise waist and slim fit, they create a sleek silhouette for any occasion.
Amazon has 8 colorways to choose from with plus size options as well. Shoppers gave these jeans 20,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Artfish Women's Sleeveless Tank Top
Kyle Richards said, "These are really cute tank tops. I love the cut on them and they hold everything in. Great, great fabric."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's tank top has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 39 colors.
Faxhion 42 Pairs Hoop Earrings Set
This is an unbeatable deal for 42 pairs of earrings. With a variety of styles and designs, this multipack provides endless options to accessorize any outfit for every occasion.
Sojos Retro Oval Sunglasses
Amp up your accessory game with these chic and practical sunglasses, which come in 5 colors.
Wgoud Chunky Hoop Earrings Set
Each bundle has 6 pairs of earrings so you can add a touch glamour to every outfit. You can also get this bundle in gold. Shoppers gave these earrings 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pander Cross Body Fanny Pack
This sleek and stylish accessory combines functionality with fashion. With multiple compartments, it keeps your essentials organized and easily accessible while on the go.
You can get this versatile bag in 13 colors. It has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Crochet Swim Cover Up
Complete your beach look with a lightweight, breathable cover-up. The pullover style and loose fit provide comfort and ease of wear, while the V-neckline adds a touch of elegance.
Sojos Vintage Oversized Square Sunglasses
Whether you're lounging by the pool or strolling through the city, these oversized sunglasses add a touch of sophistication to any look.
Choose from 11 colorways. These sunglasses have 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bronax Pillow Slippers
These slides' cushioned soles and a non-slip design provide support and stability. The lightweight construction ensures all-day comfort, while the sleek and versatile design pairs effortlessly with any outfit.
Shoppers gave these slides 33,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 16 colors to choose from.
Lukacy 6 Pack Large Metal Hair Claw Clips
These gold clips elevate your style, offering a polished alternative to standard claw clips. Not only do they keep your hair effortlessly in place, but they also lend a glamorous flair to even the most casual outfits. These have 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Home Finds
Anlmz 3 in 1 Charging Station
This is your ultimate solution for hassle-free charging. With its sleek design and multiple charging ports, this dock offers unparalleled convenience for all your devices. It comes in several colors and has 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port Primary: Large: 640x640
If you're paying for internet access, it should work throughout your whole home, but, unfortunately, that's not always the case— even in an apartment, sometimes. A lot of us have experienced that one dead zone at home where the internet barely works and you just keep hitting refresh, waiting for a page to load until you just give up and head to another room.
If you want to fix the problem, you don't have to call your internet provider and upgrade to a more expensive plan. You may just need a WiFi extender to improve the signal reliability in your space.
This WiFi Extender is on sale for only $17, and before you doubt the effectiveness of such an affordable price point, check out the Amazon reviews. This product has 59,200+ 5-star reviews.
Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover
A fabric shaver is so clutch to remove pilled fabric and fuzz without damaging your clothes. This is especially essential for sweaters, hoodies, and sweatpants that pill easily, but you can also use the fabric shaver on bedding, furniture, and carpets. It's oddly satisfying to see all the pilled fabric that comes off of your garments. It's basically the laundry equivalent of pulling off a pore strip. If you don't have a fabric shaver, click "add to cart" now.
Shoppers Agree: This fabric shaver has 86,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner and Freshener
Specially formulated to penetrate and break down tough buildup, this cleaner leaves your garbage disposal clean and smelling fresh. With its easy-to-use design, simply drop in a packet and let it work its magic.
This garbage disposal cleaner has 30,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel
Make cleaning a breeze with this cleaning gel. As the same suggests, this is perfect for cleaning your car, but it's also ideal for cleaning laptops, keys, electronics, and more. I love that this is a way to safely remove dust and dirt from hard-to-reach places without the risk of water damage, ensuring your devices stay pristine and functional.
