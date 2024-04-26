Lori Loughlin Says She's "Strong, Grateful" in First Major Interview Since College Scandal

Watch : Lori Loughlin Pokes Fun at College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is living in the moment.

It's been five years since the Full House alum's involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal, and in that time she's kept a decently low profile. Now, in her first major interview since news of the scandal broke, Lori reflected on growth and how she's doing today.

"I'm kind and I'm strong," she told First For Women for an April 26 feature. "And open—open to life, open to experiences. And I'm grateful. So I'd say I'm strong, grateful, open and kind."

The 59-year-old also shared her thoughts on overcoming biggest challenges.

"As an actress, I hear 'no' a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity," she explained. "My advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That's life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There's beauty in life, but there's also hardship in life."

And while Lori didn't address the scandal directly, she did voice her opinion on forgiveness.