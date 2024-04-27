Pearl Skin is the Luminous Makeup Trend We're Obsessed With For Spring & Summer 2024

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Last summer, mermaidcore was all the rage. In the fall, we circled back into our clean girl era, complete with glossy low buns, understated gold hoops & sleek tumblers. Winter was a bountiful potluck of styles, with tastes ranging from mob wife to gingerbread girl to rot girl, the latter being my personal fave. Recently, horse girl spring has been the name of the game, especially amid festival season. Now, there's a new player entering the trend rodeo: pearl skin.

BeatyTok has yet again produced an absolute bop of a makeup trend with pearl skin. We'd describe this look as a gorgeous mixture of glass skin, cloud skin, mermaidcore, and soft glam. Similar to the luxurious sheen of a smooth pearl, it's characterized by silky skin, delicate blush, subtly shimmery eyeshadow, and of course, iridescent highlight. All in all, it's the ethereal makeup trend we're totally on board with for spring & summer 2024.

Here's everything you need in your beauty routine to achieve the effortlessly luxurious look.