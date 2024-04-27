Pearl Skin is the Luminous Makeup Trend We're Obsessed With For Spring & Summer 2024

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Last summer, mermaidcore was all the rage. In the fall, we circled back into our clean girl era, complete with glossy low buns, understated gold hoops & sleek tumblers. Winter was a bountiful potluck of styles, with tastes ranging from mob wife to gingerbread girl to rot girl, the latter being my personal fave. Recently, horse girl spring has been the name of the game, especially amid festival season. Now, there's a new player entering the trend rodeo: pearl skin.
BeatyTok has yet again produced an absolute bop of a makeup trend with pearl skin. We'd describe this look as a gorgeous mixture of glass skin, cloud skin, mermaidcore, and soft glam. Similar to the luxurious sheen of a smooth pearl, it's characterized by silky skin, delicate blush, subtly shimmery eyeshadow, and of course, iridescent highlight. All in all, it's the ethereal makeup trend we're totally on board with for spring & summer 2024.
Here's everything you need in your beauty routine to achieve the effortlessly luxurious look.
Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Gel Cream Moisturizer
One of the key points of pearl skin is soft, smooth skin (you know, like a pearl). Start off your routine with a lightweight, hydrating moisturizer like this fan-fave one from Summer Fridays. It's infused with skin-nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid complex, ceramides, amino acids, and pineapple enzymes.
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer
Next, you'll want to use a hydrating primer — our pick is the Hydro Grip primer from Milk Makeup (trust us, it fully lives up to the internet hype. & beyond). Packed with ingredients like blue agave extract, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and aloe water, this primer will deliver a dewy, glowing finish to your skin while providing the perfect base for the rest of your makeup.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30
Rather than going with your traditional foundation, we recommend opting for something like this tinted moisturizer, as it'll provide a more natural finish that looks like your skin but better. Available in 20 shades, it's packed with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, olive-derived squalane, and UV protection to boot.
Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator
Pearl skin is characterized by its luminous sheen, and this Saie illuminator will brighten and glow without totally overwhelming your face. The weightless formula easily blends into your skin — place it along the high points of your face, such as your cheeks, brow bones, and even your eyelids.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand
For extra radiance, use this highlighter wand to strategically illuminate certain points of your face, such as the inner corners of your eyes. Available in three stunning shades, the highlight comes with a cushion tip for easy, precise application and is also infused with hydrating squalane.
Youthforia BYO BLUSH Color Changing Blush Oil
When it comes to blush, the name of the game is subtle; otherwise, you might cross over into "cold girl makeup" (also gorgeous, but not quite summer-y). Youthforia's TikTok-viral blush oil is the perfect choice for this look, as it reacts to your skin's pH to create a shade that's natural, perfect & unique to you. Plus, formulated with 20 plant-based extracts for an extra skincare boost.
Bodyography Glitter Pigment
For your eyes, you want to make a statement without over-saturating with color. This bestselling glitter pigment from Bodyography will give you an iridescent shimmer that is reminiscent of how a pearl shines delicately in warm sunlight.
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm
Because your eyes and face will be sparkling, you won't need a bold lip for the pearl skin look. Instead, try this fan-fave Lip Glowy Balm, which will hydrate your lips while giving off a silky sheen. And, thanks to highlighted ingredients like murumuru butter & shea butter, this balm is sure to feel as good as it looks.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel
You'll also want to go for natural brows that are well-shaped and look effortlessly put together — a feat that can be achieved easily with this top-rated, clear brow gel. It's crafted with an innovative wax-gel formula that will shape, sculpt, and set your brows, so they'll look flawless all day long.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
One of the final steps for achieving pearl skin is lightly using a setting powder over your makeup — just enough to give you that soft-focus, glow-from-within radiance rather than a glass-skin-esque dewy finish. This cult-fave Charlotte Tilbury setting powder will get the job done; we especially love that it includes light-reflecting pearlesent pigments to help further luminate your complexion.
Urban Decay All Nighter Extra Glow Dewy Setting Spray
Go the extra mile and ensure your makeup lasts all day (& night) long with this Urban Decay setting spray. In addition to its Temperature Control Tecnology that locks in your look, it's infused with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid & agave extract to give you a luminous finish.
Kopari Sun Shield On-The-Glow Sheer Stick Sunscreen SPF 40
Glow & shimmer like a pearl with this sheer sunscreen stick. It seamlessly glides over your face and body to deliver a shimmery, moisturizing finish that keeps you protected from the sun's harmful rays. Did we mention that it's sweat- and water-resistant?
Looking to shop more beauty essentials? Check out our guide to the best concealers for dry, oil, and combination skin, according to a makeup artist!