King Charles III Returning to Public Duties After Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : King Charles III Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles III has reached a milestone in his health journey.

Buckingham Palace announced April 26 that the royal monarch will return to public-facing duties "after a period of treatment and recuperation" following his recent cancer diagnosis.

Charles and Queen Camilla will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center April 30, where they will meet medical specialists and patients, according to the palace, who also noted that this outing "will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead."

The couple also plans to host the Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June.

Additionally, as the first anniversary of Charles' coronation approaches, the statement noted that the royals "remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year."

A spokesperson for the palace also shared an update on the 75-year-old's health, stating that His Majesty is "greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise."