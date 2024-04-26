King Charles III Returning to Public Duties After Cancer Diagnosis

Nearly three months after King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace announced when the 75-year-old will return to public-facing duties.

By Jess Cohen Apr 26, 2024 5:44 PMTags
HealthRoyalsCelebritiesKing Charles IIICancer
Watch: King Charles III Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles III has reached a milestone in his health journey.

Buckingham Palace announced April 26 that the royal monarch will return to public-facing duties "after a period of treatment and recuperation" following his recent cancer diagnosis.

Charles and Queen Camilla will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center April 30, where they will meet medical specialists and patients, according to the palace, who also noted that this outing "will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead."

The couple also plans to host the Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June.

Additionally, as the first anniversary of Charles' coronation approaches, the statement noted that the royals "remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year."

A spokesperson for the palace also shared an update on the 75-year-old's health, stating that His Majesty is "greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise."

photos
King Charles III's Road to the Throne

And although Charles' treatment program will continue, his doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far.

"Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary," the spokesperson noted, "to minimize any risks to His Majesty's continued recovery."

Handout/Millie Pilkington/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business"

2

Matthew McConaughey's Kids Are All Grown Up at Rare Red Carpet Outing

3

Jimmie Allen Details Welcoming Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce

This health update comes nearly three months after Charles' diagnosis was shared with the public.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," a February statement from Buckingham Palace read. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties." 

For the latest updates on the royal family, including Kate Middleton's own cancer diagnosis, keep reading...

Handout/Millie Pilkington/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

Returning to Public Duties

On April 26, nearly three months after sharing his cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles will return to public-facing duties

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Attends Royal Maundy Service

The queen consort attended the Royal Maundy Service on March 28 in place of King Charles III, making her the first spouse of the Monarch to continue the ancient tradition.

BBC Studios

Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In a March 22 video message, the Princess of Wales shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she said before noting that tests after the operation found cancer had been present. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business"

2

Matthew McConaughey's Kids Are All Grown Up at Rare Red Carpet Outing

3

Jimmie Allen Details Welcoming Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce

4

See Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Cozy Up During Her Birthday Dinner

5

Former NFL Player Korey Cunningham Dead at Age 28