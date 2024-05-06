These Celebs Haven’t Made Their Met Gala Debut…Yet

Watch : Met Gala 2024: Zendaya Reveals Why She’s Returning After Skipping the Last 5 Years! (Exclusive)

The Met Gala is reawakening fashion, but not for everyone.

The first Monday of May is the biggest night in fashion, and surprisingly, some of the most beloved stars have yet to make their debut on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The May 6 extravaganza will pay homage to humankind's relationship to the natural world through the lens of fashion with the latest exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." And the night will surely be a spectacle as Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez will co-chair the event alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Although celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Robert Pattinson and Dwyane Wade have continued to shine on the Met carpet year after year, several haven't attended. Among the most surprising are Hollywood giants like Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio. Artists like Adele, Sam Smith and Dolly Parton also skipped the gala.

But that doesn't mean it'll never happen. After all, Paris Hilton was sliving her best life at her first-ever Met Gala in May 2023, which paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld.