These Celebs Haven’t Made Their Met Gala Debut…Yet

The Met Gala is reawakening fashion, but not for everyone.
The first Monday of May is the biggest night in fashion, and surprisingly, some of the most beloved stars have yet to make their debut on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The May 6 extravaganza will pay homage to humankind's relationship to the natural world through the lens of fashion with the latest exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." And the night will surely be a spectacle as Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez will co-chair the event alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour.
Although celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Robert Pattinson and Dwyane Wade have continued to shine on the Met carpet year after year, several haven't attended. Among the most surprising are Hollywood giants like Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio. Artists like Adele, Sam Smith and Dolly Parton also skipped the gala.
But that doesn't mean it'll never happen. After all, Paris Hilton was sliving her best life at her first-ever Met Gala in May 2023, which paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld.
"I'm feeling excited," the heiress told W Magazine while getting ready for the event. "It's been a very hectic day, but I'm looking forward to tonight. No one loves dressing up for a themed party more than me, and this is the ultimate dress-up party."
But a soirée like this doesn't come naturally to everyone. When Lili Reinhart attended for the first time in 2018 with then-boyfriend Cole Sprouse, she couldn't help but feel some major nerves.
"I feel like I'm more scared than excited, but you know, in a good kind of way," she told E! News while getting ready. "I've never been to something like this before. I feel incredibly honored to be surrounded by a bunch of artists that I admire and look up to. I'm just happy to be here."
While we wait to see who will make it to the Met Gala, look at the stars who haven't done it—yet.