These Celebs Haven’t Made Their Met Gala Debut…Yet

Before the 2024 Met Gala—for its "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition—takes place on May 6, see the celebs like Mariah Carey and Jennifer Aniston who haven’t made it to the event.

The Met Gala is reawakening fashion, but not for everyone.

The first Monday of May is the biggest night in fashion, and surprisingly, some of the most beloved stars have yet to make their debut on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The May 6 extravaganza will pay homage to humankind's relationship to the natural world through the lens of fashion with the latest exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." And the night will surely be a spectacle as Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez will co-chair the event alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour

Although celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Robert Pattinson and Dwyane Wade have continued to shine on the Met carpet year after year, several haven't attended. Among the most surprising are Hollywood giants like Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio. Artists like Adele, Sam Smith and Dolly Parton also skipped the gala.  

But that doesn't mean it'll never happen. After all, Paris Hilton was sliving her best life at her first-ever Met Gala in May 2023, which paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

"I'm feeling excited," the heiress told W Magazine while getting ready for the event. "It's been a very hectic day, but I'm looking forward to tonight. No one loves dressing up for a themed party more than me, and this is the ultimate dress-up party."

But a soirée like this doesn't come naturally to everyone. When Lili Reinhart attended for the first time in 2018 with then-boyfriend Cole Sprouse, she couldn't help but feel some major nerves.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"I feel like I'm more scared than excited, but you know, in a good kind of way," she told E! News while getting ready. "I've never been to something like this before. I feel incredibly honored to be surrounded by a bunch of artists that I admire and look up to. I'm just happy to be here." 

While we wait to see who will make it to the Met Gala, look at the stars who haven't done it—yet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adele
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt
J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
Britney Spears
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Ryan Gosling
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Meryl Streep
Gotham/WireImage
Drake
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Leonardo DiCaprio
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Sam Smith
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Carrie Underwood
Marco Provvisionato/IPA/Shutterstock
Angelina Jolie
Courtesy of Moët & Chandon
Mariah Carey
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Busy Philipps
John Locher/AP/Shutterstock
Dolly Parton
AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Kesha
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Ashley Tisdale
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Lisa Kudrow
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maren Morris
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Courteney Cox
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Jeff Goldblum
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Caitlyn Jenner
