The Valley: Jax Taylor Weighs in on Kristen Doute Accusing Michelle Lally of Having Affair

This situation in The Valley has officially reached its peak.
ICYMI, at the tail end of another head-spinning dinner, Kristen Doute blurted out that she was done "protecting" costar Michelle Lally, who she accuses of having a "f--king boyfriend for a year" while married to husband Jesse Lally. Now, as seen in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the April 30 episode, their friend group tries their best to untangle the affair rumors.
But not everyone is interested in the drama per se—as Jax Taylor points out.
"I was just annoyed," he tells wife Brittany Cartwright and their friends Janet and Jason Caperna during the show's upcoming April 30 episode, "over the whole situation."
However, Janet doesn't let Jax off the hook that easily, noting that she heard from fellow castmate Jasmine Goode that the Vanderpump Rules alum not only knew of the rumor—but he also spilled the tea behind Kristen's comment about protecting her then-friend.
This detail prompts Brittany to ask her husband point-blank, "What are you talking about?"
To which he responds, "What Kristen told me—that she thinks that Michelle is doing something on the side or whatever, texting on the side."
As for when this conversation went down? According to Jax, Kristen told him "one night when she was here while she was drunk."
"Listen, this is again, coming from Kristen," Jax then notes, "so it could be absolutely nothing."
And when Jax is asked why he would be so quick to share details about what Kristen had told him, he says it was only the way he could explain himself.
"Because this protecting thing, everyone is asking what that means," the 44-year-old, who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Brittany, responds. "I do know what it means, but it's not my place to say. I don't know even know if it's true."
But Jax doesn't think he's the only one that would've revealed everything he knew.
"Don't act like you wouldn't do this, Janet," he says in a confessional. "That's the part that's funny to me, is that she's calling me out when she would do exactly the same thing."
He adds, "I feel like I'm losing my touch a little bit, it was such an easy project. Jasmine, just go figure out what Michelle's texting and then come back and tell me so I don't have to do it myself and then I'll drop the bomb."
As for where this comment leaves Michelle and her now-estranged husband Jesse? Fans can found out how the drama unfolds when The Valley airs on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)