The Valley: Jax Taylor Weighs in on Kristen Doute Accusing Michelle Lally of Having Affair

"Because this protecting thing, everyone is asking what that means," the 44-year-old, who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Brittany, responds. "I do know what it means, but it's not my place to say. I don't know even know if it's true."

But Jax doesn't think he's the only one that would've revealed everything he knew.

"Don't act like you wouldn't do this, Janet," he says in a confessional. "That's the part that's funny to me, is that she's calling me out when she would do exactly the same thing."

He adds, "I feel like I'm losing my touch a little bit, it was such an easy project. Jasmine, just go figure out what Michelle's texting and then come back and tell me so I don't have to do it myself and then I'll drop the bomb."

As for where this comment leaves Michelle and her now-estranged husband Jesse? Fans can found out how the drama unfolds when The Valley airs on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)