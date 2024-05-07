Dua Lipa's Confusing 2024 Met Gala Look Will Leave Your Head Spinning

Watch : Dua Lipa Reveals What She’s Looking For in a Man! (Exclusive)

Dua Lipa would be the one to make heads turn at the 2024 Met Gala.

For the star-studded occasion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, the Grammy winner went all out for this year's "Garden of Time" theme by wearing a skin-bearing lace skirt and corset set that featured an array of intricate details sure to inspire some double takes. (For more stars and their stunning looks, click here).

To top off the lace black-and-cream look, the Radical Optimism artist accessorized with a black feather boa draped across her shoulder, sheer gloves, a diamond necklace and a diamond body chain that draped across her low waist. The only part of the 'fit kept simple? Her red hair, which fell in loose, messy waves over her shoulder.

The 28-year-old's latest appearance would be her third time walking up those infamous red steps, with her first appearance at the annual event dating back to 2019.

As for her second, she stunned with her elegant look for last year's gala, which was fitting considering she served as one of the co-chairs of the evening alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and tennis star Roger Federer.

In celebration of the 2023 soiree, which paid homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, the "Sweetest Pie" singer opted to wear the beloved white Chanel ball gown first worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer, who sported it during the Chanel couture fall/winter 1992 show.