The Best (and Most Stylish) Platform Sandals You'll Wear All Summer Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is all about swimsuits and soaking up some sun, spending time outdoors (aka grabbing drinks at a rooftop bar), and finally pulling out your favorite sandals, of course. That's right, sandal season is upon us, which means it's time to finally get that pedicure you've been putting off. While there are so many styles to choose from, you can never go wrong with a pair of platform sandals. I mean, they haven't gone out of style since the 70s, so it's safe to say that platform sandals are timeless.

As is the case with everything these days, your platform sandal choices are endless. You can go for a chunky 90s-inspired flatform slide, a beachy raffia-wrapped block heel sandal, or even platform thong sandals you can wear to the pool and beyond (trust us, they're trending).

The best part about a platform shoe, though, is that it adds extra height while remaining relatively comfortable. That's because platforms relieve pressure from the balls of your feet, unlike a strappy stiletto, for example. Plus, you can find platform sandals in every heel height. Keep in mind, the more you plan to walk in your platform sandals and the longer you plan on keeping them on, the lower your heel height should be for maximum comfort. Our platform sandal picks include heel heights between 1.25 and 4.25 inches, so there's something for everyone.

Basically, platform sandals are an easy and seasonally appropriate way to elevate any outfit, whether you're going out to a classy dinner or a casual brunch with friends. From strappy sandals with a comfy flatform to raffia-wrapped platform sandals with a beachy feel and everyday leather slides, these are the best – and most stylish – platform sandals that you'll be wearing all summer long.