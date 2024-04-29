The Best (and Most Stylish) Platform Sandals You'll Wear All Summer Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is all about swimsuits and soaking up some sun, spending time outdoors (aka grabbing drinks at a rooftop bar), and finally pulling out your favorite sandals, of course. That's right, sandal season is upon us, which means it's time to finally get that pedicure you've been putting off. While there are so many styles to choose from, you can never go wrong with a pair of platform sandals. I mean, they haven't gone out of style since the 70s, so it's safe to say that platform sandals are timeless.
As is the case with everything these days, your platform sandal choices are endless. You can go for a chunky 90s-inspired flatform slide, a beachy raffia-wrapped block heel sandal, or even platform thong sandals you can wear to the pool and beyond (trust us, they're trending).
The best part about a platform shoe, though, is that it adds extra height while remaining relatively comfortable. That's because platforms relieve pressure from the balls of your feet, unlike a strappy stiletto, for example. Plus, you can find platform sandals in every heel height. Keep in mind, the more you plan to walk in your platform sandals and the longer you plan on keeping them on, the lower your heel height should be for maximum comfort. Our platform sandal picks include heel heights between 1.25 and 4.25 inches, so there's something for everyone.
Basically, platform sandals are an easy and seasonally appropriate way to elevate any outfit, whether you're going out to a classy dinner or a casual brunch with friends. From strappy sandals with a comfy flatform to raffia-wrapped platform sandals with a beachy feel and everyday leather slides, these are the best – and most stylish – platform sandals that you'll be wearing all summer long.
Steve Madden Beachy Natural
Comfy and cute, these 1.5-inch flatform slides are ideal for casual outings and beach vacations alike. They're available in a beachy raffia texture or a sleek vegan leather.
Soda Topic Ankle Strap Flatform Sandal
Boasting over 10,000 5-star ratings, reviewers can't stop raving about how comfortable and versatile these sandals are. They have a jute rope detail and adjustable ankle strap for extra stability. They come in 41 colors and in wide sizes.
Aerosoles Camera Platform Sandal
A best-seller, these 3-inch platform sandals with a block heel will become your go-to summer shoe because they go with everything. They're famous for their cushioned sole and flexible construction, these sandals are available in 21 colors.
Aldo Thilda Wedge Sandal
The faux wooden platform on these strappy sandals give it the ultimate summer feel. Clocking in at two inches, these chunky sandals are comfy to walk around in especially since they have an adjustable ankle strap. Choose from four colors.
Teva Flatform Universal Sandal
If you need some sporty sandals for outdoor activities, there's no better choice than this pair of Tevas. They have adjustable velcro straps made from a quick-dry material and a cushioned sole that reviewers say provides plenty of support. Plus, they come in so many different colors and patterns.
Beach By Matisse Como Platform Sandal
Boasting a retro, Palm Springs inspired design, these 4-inch platform sandals are so chic. Plus, they have a contoured footbed with arch support. Choose from three colors.
Minshluu Wedge Platform SIides
These platform slides are giving major Y2K vibes. The stretchy strap means that you won't have to deal with a break in period or blisters. They come in six colors.
FP Collection Hazel Flatform Sandals
These strappy flatforms with a simple design and gold buckle go with literally every outfit, from denim cutoffs to flowy sundresses. Choose from four colors.
Sam Edelman April Platform Sandal
It's not a platform sandal round up without a pair of wedges, and these are a modern take on the classic shoe. The braided rope along the chunky platform just screams summer. They come with either leather or raffia uppers.
DREAM PAIRS Chunky Platform Sandals
These chunky platforms are the perfect thing to pair with a cocktail dress. Best of all, they have a cushioned footbed for added comfort. They come in six colors, including sparkly options.
Steve Madden Kylen Sandals
Even your flip flops could use a boost. These thong sandals with wide straps have a 1.25-inch platform that make them way more stylish than that rubber pair you have. They're so cute, you can wear them beyond the pool or beach. Choose from four colors.
Aldo Maysee Platform Mule
Looking for a going out shoe? These platform mules are definitely "it girl" approved. Coming in at a little over four inches, these sandals are part of Aldo's beloved pillow talk line, which means they have dense foam soles that relieves pressure. Choose from three colors.
From a classic pair of Birkenstocks to a modern set of Sorels, these are the sandals that will keep your feet cool and comfy no matter how many steps you take.