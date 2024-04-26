Former NFL Player Korey Cunningham Dead at Age 28

Watch : A Week in the Life of a NFL Player

NFL fans and players alike are mourning the loss of one of their MVPs.

Korey Cunningham, who played for the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants during his four year career, was found dead in his Clifton, New Jersey home April 25. He was 28.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham," the New York Giants, who had Korey on their roster from 2021 through 2022, wrote in an X post April 26. "He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates."

Clifton police informed NBC News that they "forced entry" into Korey's house after receiving a call around 1:15 p.m. on the afternoon of April 25 from a family member who reported not hearing from him. Once inside Korey's home, investigators found him "deceased." A specific cause of death is not yet known, but the investigators said in their statement that there has been "no indication of foul play at this time."

E! News has reached out to Clifton authorities but has not yet heard back.