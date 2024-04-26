Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business" for Being "Mean"

Ellen DeGeneres reflected on the allegations of a toxic workplace on the set of her former talk show while returning to her stand-up comedy roots.

Watch: Portia de Rossi Supports Wife Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil

Ellen DeGeneres is laying it all out.

Two years after walking away from her eponymous daytime talk show—which was mired in allegations of a toxic workplace during its final years—the comedian reflected on the controversy and its impact on her.

"I got kicked out of show business," Ellen quipped during her stand-up comedy set at the Coronet Theater in West Hollywood April 24, per Rolling Stone. "There's no mean people in show business." 

"The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind," the 66-year-old continued. "I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps?"

In 2020, 11 current and former Ellen DeGeneres Show employees detailed their experience on the talk show, which they described as a toxic work environment, in an explosive BuzzFeed News report. Some mentioned facing microaggressions, favoritism by executive producers and claims of unexpected terminations.

read
Former Ellen DeGeneres Show Employees Claim They Were Subjected to ''Toxic Work Environment''

In addition to an internal memo vowing to make improvements, Ellen apologized in the season 18 premiere opening monologue, adding, "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

When the show went off the air two years later, Ellen maintained it wasn't due to the workplace allegations but rather her feeling like it was time. But after keeping a low profile in the years since, she's back on the stage for her comedy show, Ellen's Last Stand…Up Tour.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation

And for her, it appears returning to her comedy roots is also a way to unpack the tumult from the show. After all, Ellen also admitted she "didn't know how to be a boss."

"I didn't go to business school," she continued. "I went to Charlie's Chuckle Hutt. The show was called Ellen and everybody was wearing T-shirts that said 'Ellen' and there were buildings on the Warner Brothers lot that said 'Ellen,' but I don't know that meant I should be in charge."

Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

She also drew parallels to the 1998 cancelation of her sitcom Ellen, which came as a result of her coming out as gay

"For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I've been kicked out of show business," Ellen noted. "Eventually, they're going to kick me out for a third time because I'm mean, old, and gay."

More than that, however, Ellen expressed being in a difficult place, sharing insight while opening up about her mom Betty DeGeneres' battle with dementia and her own struggle in this new chapter in her life.

"My mother doesn't know she's my mother," she explained, "and I'm trying to figure out who I am without my show."

Keep reading to see which celebs stood behind Ellen and who didn't.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Octavia Spencer

"Sending love and support to Ellen and all of the employees of her show. All of my interactions with everyone from the show including ELLEN were supportive and fun! In that spirit I am praying all involved get the love and support they need," the actress wrote on Instagram, later updating her caption, "...lively debate happening in the comments. I welcome that. I also believe that all of the voices of her employees need to be heard. Past and present. Speaking truth to power is the only way change happens. My truth is everyone was kind to me. From the PAs to the producers. So yeah! I want all of those people to feel valued and heard. And no, people are NOT always kind to talent!"

David Becker/Getty Images
Katy Perry

When asked by The Los Angeles Times to address the internet's reaction to her support for Ellen, she said, "I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else's experience. I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I'm not here to make everyone agree with me."

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Stephen "tWitch" Boss

The late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ told E! News about his experience on the show, "You know, there hasn't been too many gigs where you feel it every day and build a genuine love from front to back. And the audience, being so happy to be there and ready to dance and ready to laugh and have a good time."

Juan Pablo Rico/AFP via Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher

"I haven't spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience," the actor tweeted. "She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren't right she handles it and fixes."

When someone replied, "Oh she treats billionaire A list guests well? You don't say," Kutcher wrote back, "1. I'm not a billionaire. 2. it extends to my team and people she didn't even know I work with."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Katy Perry

"I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow," the singer tweeted. "I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow."

Shannon Finney/WireImage

Kevin Hart

"It's crazy to see my friend go thru what she's going thru publicly," the comedian shared on Instagram. "I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she's one of the dopest people on the fucking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity....we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It's honestly sad...When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another....this hate shit has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon....This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences....It's simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen..."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Tony Okungbowa

"Hey Guys, I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times," the DJ wrote on Instagram. "I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there. I was on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007 -2013. While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward."

Shutterstock
Diane Keaton

On her Instagram, the Annie Hall actress shared, "I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I'VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME."

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Brad Garrett

"Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her," the Everybody Loves Raymond star tweeted.

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2012/WireImage
Scooter Braun

"People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality," Justin Bieber's manager tweeted. "Needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn't about what is popular she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today."

Nacho Figueras / Instagram
Nacho Figueras

"I have been patiently waiting for someone with more authority than me to speak up about what a great human being @theellenshow is. I have been very lucky to be on that show many times and I can tell you that it is a very well run machine, everyone was super nice, not just to me but to each other and anyone involved," the polo player stated on Instagram. "I have seen Ellen act not just in her show but in public appearances in theaters where she is nice to absolutely everyone, the guy serving the coffee, the person in the elevator, the security guy and the owner of the venue."
He continued, "Everyone loves her because that is who she is. She makes the world a better place for millions of people everyday and we cannot hit her because something may have not been perfect. No one is perfect, and we cannot control everything."

"So I stand for you my friend and I challenge all the amazing people that know you and call you a friend to say who you are. The world has become a very dangerous place because it seems that we cannot make anything right. If I am going to be criticized for defending someone that I think deserves to be defended then so be it. We are all so scared to say what we really think and it seems that we are only relevant if we say whatever the trending social media topic is. So... We love Ellen right?" he concluded.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Jerry O'Connell

The actor posted the "I Stand With Ellen" picture with the caption, "Love @TheEllenShow & @portiaderossi Always have. Always will."

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for RH

Portia de Rossi

"To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks," the Arrested Development captioned an "I Stand With Ellen" quote card.

Neil Breen Films
Neil Breen

The Australian radio host detailed his alleged experience with DeGeneres and her producers in a recent segment of his show. He described the encounter as "bizarre," adding, "I'm not blaming Ellen, because I didn't get to talk to her, because I wasn't allowed to. So I don't know whether she's a nice person or not. I wouldn't have a clue. But I can tell you the people who worked with her walked on eggshells the whole time."

Courtesy of Margot
Samantha Ronson

"Unpopular opinion: I've worked for @TheEllenShow as a DJ, for her parties, for years and she has ALWAYS been respectful and kind to me," the artist tweeted.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for WIBA ACADEMY LLP

NikkieTutorials

"Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons: 'Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!' But instead I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked," the makeup artist said about her experience on the show. "I was expecting a Disney show, but got Teletubbies after dark."

