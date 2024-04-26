Jimmie Allen Details Welcoming Twins With Another Woman Amid Alexis Gale Divorce

Watch : Jimmie Allen Speaks Out After Welcoming Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce

This is Jimmie Allen, and he's sharing his side of his story.

After the country singer raised eyebrows by sharing he had welcomed twins Aria and Amari, with another woman following his breakup with wife Alexis Gale, he is setting the record straight on the timeline of his relationships.

"[The twins have a] different mother, my friend Danielle," Jimmie shared in a conversation with Kathie Lee Gifford posted to YouTube video April 23. "I've known Danielle for years, way before I became 'Jimmie Allen.' And at the time that she got pregnant with the twins, I wasn't with Lexi, and [Danielle] wasn't with her husband."

Alexis and Jimmie announced their breakup last April while also sharing they were expecting their third baby together. However, the estranged couple, who share daughters Naomi, 4, Zara, 2, shared they decided to try and work things out amid the arrival of their baby boy Cohen, now 5 months.

So when it came to Jimmie's relationship with Danielle, who gave birth to Aria and Amari last summer, it came amid his separation from Alexis.

"But it's interesting just watching how life happens whether you plan it or whether you're ready for it or not," he continued. "So Danielle was pregnant first, because me and Lexi weren't together when Danielle got pregnant. Twins were born first, then me and Lexi decided we wanted to try to work on [our relationship]."