Jimmie Allen Details Welcoming Twins With Another Woman Amid Alexis Gale Divorce

Jimmie Allen has opened up about his breakup with Alexis Gale—including details about welcoming twins with another woman, which he says wasn't as scandalous as it was made to be.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Apr 26, 2024 4:20 PMTags
DivorcesCheatingCeleb KidsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jimmie Allen Speaks Out After Welcoming Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce

This is Jimmie Allen, and he's sharing his side of his story. 

After the country singer raised eyebrows by sharing he had welcomed twins Aria and Amari, with another woman following his breakup with wife Alexis Gale, he is setting the record straight on the timeline of his relationships.

"[The twins have a] different mother, my friend Danielle," Jimmie shared in a conversation with Kathie Lee Gifford posted to YouTube video April 23. "I've known Danielle for years, way before I became 'Jimmie Allen.' And at the time that she got pregnant with the twins, I wasn't with Lexi, and [Danielle] wasn't with her husband."

Alexis and Jimmie announced their breakup last April while also sharing they were expecting their third baby together. However, the estranged couple, who share daughters Naomi, 4, Zara, 2, shared they decided to try and work things out amid the arrival of their baby boy Cohen, now 5 months.  

So when it came to Jimmie's relationship with Danielle, who gave birth to Aria and Amari last summer, it came amid his separation from Alexis.

"But it's interesting just watching how life happens whether you plan it or whether you're ready for it or not," he continued. "So Danielle was pregnant first, because me and Lexi weren't together when Danielle got pregnant. Twins were born first, then me and Lexi decided we wanted to try to work on [our relationship]." 

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

The "Best Shot" singer—who is also dad to son Aadyn, 9, from a previous relationship—then explained the way he felt the news of his twins's birth became misconstrued. 

"I decided to post my twins on my Instagram, and it went everywhere," the 38-year-old recalled. "These articles come out, ‘Jimmie Allen Gets Married Superfan Pregnant.' That couldn't be farther from the truth. She's not a superfan. She's a friend. And she wasn't with her husband and I wasn't with my wife."

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business"

2

Jimmie Allen Details Welcoming Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce

3

Matthew McConaughey's Kids Are All Grown Up at Rare Red Carpet Outing

In addition to clarifying his relationship with Danielle, Jimmie also reflected on the ways in which he knew his marriage to Alexis—whom he wed in 2021—was over before they decided to break up for the second time. In fact, he said it was upon the advice of a friend that he decided to get back with Alexis in the first place.

"I said, ‘Why?' He said, 'Well it just looks good,'" he remembered. "But why? If I know that I don't want to be in a relationship and I don't want to be married and I know that she's not the person for me, and I'm not the person for her, why would I do that again to her? Why would I do that again to myself? It's gotta be right."

These days, Jimmie is focusing on his kids.

As he put it in a March Instagram Story, "I have 6 kids. I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs."

For more on Jimmie's family tree, keep reading. 

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alexis Gale

Alexis is Jimmie’s wife, with whom he shares kids Naomi, 4, Zara, 2, and Cohen, 5 months. The duo, who began dating in spring 2019, tied the knot in May 2021 after postponing their nuptials due to the pandemic. 

However, in April 2023, while sharing she was expecting their third baby together,  Alexis announced she and Jimmie were separating. A month later, he publicly apologized to Alexis for his infidelity and the two confirmed they’d reconciled in October after welcoming their baby boy.

Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Aadyn

While Jimmy has largely kept his life with the 9-year-old, the singer’s eldest child from a previous relationship, out of the spotlight,  he previously suggested his son may be following in his musical footsteps.

"My son's mom is a hip-hop dancer, so he can dance," Jimmie told People in March 2023. "He's a really good singer. He's a lot better singer than I was at that age."

Jimmie Allen/X

Noami Bettie

Alexis and Jimmie welcomed Naomi in March 2020, the same day the country singer's single "Make Me Want To" topped the charts.

"I thought getting a No. 1 was going to be the best part of my day," he reflected on The Ty Bentli Show radio show, "but then my daughter, Naomi, was born."

Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Zara James

The following October, the couple welcomed Zara. While she initially faced a health scare, with a case of RSV causing struggles with breathing, she has since made a full recovery. 

As Alexis said of her daughter on Instagram at the time, "She is so so strong & is in great hands."

 

Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Cohen Ace James

Jimmie and Alexis’ third child, son Cohen was born in September. The couple, who previously split after Jimmie admitted to having an affair while Alexis was pregnant, reconciled as they welcomed their third baby together.

"They decided to work on things together and are still together," a rep for Jimmie told People in October, adding that their separation "was never fully seen through legally" despite previously filing divorce papers in Tennessee.

Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Amari and Aria

The "Best Shot" singer privately welcomed twins Amari and Aria, 9 months, with another woman during his separation from Alexis.

While sharing snaps of each of his kids, Jimmie had a message for his critics. "I have 6 kids," he wrote March 19. "I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business"

2

Jimmie Allen Details Welcoming Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce

3

Matthew McConaughey's Kids Are All Grown Up at Rare Red Carpet Outing

4

See Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Cozy Up During Her Birthday Dinner

5

Why Emma Stone Wants to Drop Her Stage Name