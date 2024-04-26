Jimmie Allen Details Welcoming Twins With Another Woman Amid Alexis Gale Divorce

This is Jimmie Allen, and he's sharing his side of his story.
After the country singer raised eyebrows by sharing he had welcomed twins Aria and Amari, with another woman following his breakup with wife Alexis Gale, he is setting the record straight on the timeline of his relationships.
"[The twins have a] different mother, my friend Danielle," Jimmie shared in a conversation with Kathie Lee Gifford posted to YouTube video April 23. "I've known Danielle for years, way before I became 'Jimmie Allen.' And at the time that she got pregnant with the twins, I wasn't with Lexi, and [Danielle] wasn't with her husband."
Alexis and Jimmie announced their breakup last April while also sharing they were expecting their third baby together. However, the estranged couple, who share daughters Naomi, 4, Zara, 2, shared they decided to try and work things out amid the arrival of their baby boy Cohen, now 5 months.
So when it came to Jimmie's relationship with Danielle, who gave birth to Aria and Amari last summer, it came amid his separation from Alexis.
"But it's interesting just watching how life happens whether you plan it or whether you're ready for it or not," he continued. "So Danielle was pregnant first, because me and Lexi weren't together when Danielle got pregnant. Twins were born first, then me and Lexi decided we wanted to try to work on [our relationship]."
The "Best Shot" singer—who is also dad to son Aadyn, 9, from a previous relationship—then explained the way he felt the news of his twins's birth became misconstrued.
"I decided to post my twins on my Instagram, and it went everywhere," the 38-year-old recalled. "These articles come out, ‘Jimmie Allen Gets Married Superfan Pregnant.' That couldn't be farther from the truth. She's not a superfan. She's a friend. And she wasn't with her husband and I wasn't with my wife."
In addition to clarifying his relationship with Danielle, Jimmie also reflected on the ways in which he knew his marriage to Alexis—whom he wed in 2021—was over before they decided to break up for the second time. In fact, he said it was upon the advice of a friend that he decided to get back with Alexis in the first place.
"I said, ‘Why?' He said, 'Well it just looks good,'" he remembered. "But why? If I know that I don't want to be in a relationship and I don't want to be married and I know that she's not the person for me, and I'm not the person for her, why would I do that again to her? Why would I do that again to myself? It's gotta be right."
These days, Jimmie is focusing on his kids.
As he put it in a March Instagram Story, "I have 6 kids. I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs."
