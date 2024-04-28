Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reunite at 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Raise your glasses high because Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have reunited for a special night out.
Yes, nearly three months after the Vanderpump Rules couple announced their separation, the duo attended the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner together in Washington, D.C.
For the April 27 occasion—hosted by Colin Jost at the Washington Hilton and attended by President Joe Biden—Brittany wore a strapless black gown with corset-style bodice adorned with sequins, while her estranged husband donned a black tux, as seen in photos posted by the Daily Mail.
While the two did not pose together on the red carpet upon their arrival at the star-studded event, Jax shared a video of Brittany at their shared dinner table on his Instagram Stories. As she adjusted her dress, she told him, "Wait 'til I'm ready!"
And though The Valley couple put on a united front earlier this month for their son Cruz's third birthday, this is their first public night out since they shared news of their split in February.
"Marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," Brittany shared at the time. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
After, Jax quickly pumped the brakes on any speculation infidelity had caused their rift.
"We're just having a little communication issue right now. That's all, there's nothing else," the 44-year-old told E! News in March. "There's no cheating. There's no infidelity anywhere. It's just communication. I know it's shocking, but people sometimes just don't get along and that's life."
It was a sentiment even Brittany backed up.
"The truth is that we have just been fighting and not on the same page for a while now and it was just becoming a negative space in our own house," she admitted. "I just don't want that for our son. I don't want him growing up thinking it's normal to live like that."
"Jax did not cheat on me, but we got into a very bad fight and I decided to pack up my stuff," the 35-year-old continued, "I've been staying in an Airbnb since January 24."
And sure, they've shared a lot about what went wrong—but they insist their breakup isn't for attention.
"It was so hurtful for me because I've felt like I've always shown my true character," Brittany said on Watch What Happens Live April 2. "I felt like, 'Why would anybody think that I would do that?' Especially with my son, you know? I would never put him through that for no reason, for a fake stunt. That doesn't make any sense."
