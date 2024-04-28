Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reunite at 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch : Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Make a Shocking Confession About Their Sex Life

Raise your glasses high because Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have reunited for a special night out.

Yes, nearly three months after the Vanderpump Rules couple announced their separation, the duo attended the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner together in Washington, D.C.

For the April 27 occasion—hosted by Colin Jost at the Washington Hilton and attended by President Joe Biden—Brittany wore a strapless black gown with corset-style bodice adorned with sequins, while her estranged husband donned a black tux, as seen in photos posted by the Daily Mail.

While the two did not pose together on the red carpet upon their arrival at the star-studded event, Jax shared a video of Brittany at their shared dinner table on his Instagram Stories. As she adjusted her dress, she told him, "Wait 'til I'm ready!"

And though The Valley couple put on a united front earlier this month for their son Cruz's third birthday, this is their first public night out since they shared news of their split in February.