John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Reveal Their Parenting Advice While Raising 4 Kids

It takes a village to raise a child, especially when you have four.
So ahead of Mother's Day, Chrissy Teigen is grateful for all the help she and John Legend receive at home with their kids Luna, 8, Miles, 5, Esti, 15 months and Wren, 10 months.
"We have an incredible amount of nannies," the Cravings author told E! News at a screening for the new Netflix film A Man in Full in Hollywood April 24. "Whenever Mother's Day comes around, I can only think of them."
Though John was quick to give Chrissy herself kudos while sharing insight into their parenting journey. "You're such a great mom," he told his wife. "But I think we also try to make sure that we're there for our kids in the moments that really matter and really help shape their personalities and their views in life. We really talk to them about how to be good people."
And one of the opportune moments to get kids to share their thoughts is at bed time. "I think for me, getting to lay down with them and getting to read them stories and hear about their day and stuff," Chrissy—who tied the knot with the Grammy winner in 2013—said, "that's really special moments that you don't want to miss out on as parents."
Then there are times when that village steps in. "But for the rest of the stuff," she continued, "it helps us incredibly to have such an amazing team of people."
And in order to take care of their kids, parents need to take care of themselves as well. As John said, "I think you also have to make sure you make time for each other, too."
—Reporting by Paul Costabile
