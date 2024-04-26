John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Reveal Their Parenting Advice While Raising 4 Kids

Watch : Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Confess Which New Bravo Show They’re Obsessed With!

It takes a village to raise a child, especially when you have four.

So ahead of Mother's Day, Chrissy Teigen is grateful for all the help she and John Legend receive at home with their kids Luna, 8, Miles, 5, Esti, 15 months and Wren, 10 months.

"We have an incredible amount of nannies," the Cravings author told E! News at a screening for the new Netflix film A Man in Full in Hollywood April 24. "Whenever Mother's Day comes around, I can only think of them."

Though John was quick to give Chrissy herself kudos while sharing insight into their parenting journey. "You're such a great mom," he told his wife. "But I think we also try to make sure that we're there for our kids in the moments that really matter and really help shape their personalities and their views in life. We really talk to them about how to be good people."