John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Reveal Their Parenting Advice While Raising 4 Kids

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shared insight into their parenting journey with their four children Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren with E! News.

It takes a village to raise a child, especially when you have four.

So ahead of Mother's Day, Chrissy Teigen is grateful for all the help she and John Legend receive at home with their kids Luna, 8, Miles, 5, Esti, 15 months and Wren, 10 months.

"We have an incredible amount of nannies," the Cravings author told E! News at a screening for the new Netflix film A Man in Full in Hollywood April 24. "Whenever Mother's Day comes around, I can only think of them."

Though John was quick to give Chrissy herself kudos while sharing insight into their parenting journey. "You're such a great mom," he told his wife. "But I think we also try to make sure that we're there for our kids in the moments that really matter and really help shape their personalities and their views in life. We really talk to them about how to be good people."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's First Vacation as a Family of 6

And one of the opportune moments to get kids to share their thoughts is at bed time. "I think for me, getting to lay down with them and getting to read them stories and hear about their day and stuff," Chrissy—who tied the knot with the Grammy winner in 2013—said, "that's really special moments that you don't want to miss out on as parents."

Then there are times when that village steps in. "But for the rest of the stuff," she continued, "it helps us incredibly to have such an amazing team of people."

And in order to take care of their kids, parents need to take care of themselves as well. As John said, "I think you also have to make sure you make time for each other, too."

—Reporting by Paul Costabile

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Double Header

Chrissy and John feed their youngest kids Esti and Wren in this February 2024 photo.

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Vow Renewal Trip

To celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, Chrissy and John traveled with their kids to Lake Como, Italy, where they first married in 2013, to participate in a vow renewal ceremony in front of family and friends. They brought along their kids LunaMiles, plus babies Esti and Wren (both pictured).

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

3-Way Hug

Chrissy and John shared a hug with Miles on the family's vow renewal trip.

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Mother & Daughter

Chrissy hugged daughter Luna during her and John's vow renewal trip with their family.

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Cool Kid

Chrissy appeared with daughter Esti during the vow renewal trip.

Instagram / John Legend
Daddy's Girl

John carried baby Esti on his shoulders.

Family of Six

Chrissy and John appeared with their kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5; Esti, 7 months, and Wren, 1 month, on a tropical vacation in August 2023.

Instagram / John Legend
Dad and His Kids

John shared this photo on Instagram after Chrissy announced the news, writing, Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love."

Instagram
Surprise!

Chrissy revealed on June 28, 2023 that she and John welcomed another baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate earlier that month. He is partially named after the surrogate herself, Alexandra, who is pictured here with the Chrissy's Court star.

Instagram
Presenting Wren Alexander Stephens

Chrissy shared this photo of her and John's son after his birth in June 2023.

Instagram
Welcome Baby Wren

Chrissy and John appeared with their son after his birth in June 2023.

Instagram
Legend-arily Adorable

Chrissy and John appeared with their kids Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and baby Esti, almost 3 months, in Venice, Italy in April 2023.

instagram.com/chrissyteigen
Mother & Daughter

Chrissy appeared with the couple's youngest daughter during a trip to London in April 2023.

Instagram
Family of Five

Chrissy and John posed with their three kids in a Valentine's Day photo.

Instagram
Calling Home

Miles sweetly crashed a video call between his dad and mom.

Instagram
Nap Time

Little Esti fell asleep her mama's shoulder.

Instagram
Kisses

John cuddled with baby Esti in a sweet father-daughter snap.

Instagram
"Our New Love"

John shared his first photo with baby Esti all bundled up.

Instagram
Cuddles

"look at u out here lookin like a baby," Chrissy captioned a photo of daughter Esti.

She and John welcomed the baby girl on Jan. 13. 

Instagram
New Sister

The couple introduced their new baby girl to the world by sharing a photo of daughter Luna and son Miles holding the newborn in a fuzzy blanket from Barefoot Dreams.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy wrote on Instagram. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss."

Meanwhile, John penned from his account, "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."

Instagram
Dress to Impress

"Sometimes you gotta cooooordinate," John wrote on Instagram as his daughter wore a dress from the American Girl x Janie and Jack collection.

Instagram
Live Lullaby

During his dad's kick off concert for his Las Vegas residency on April 22, Chrissy shared a hilarious photo of Miles sleeping through the set.

Instagram
Play Time

Who wants to play with Miles? Chrissy and John's son was all smiles when exploring his DockATot Tent of Dreams. 

Instagram
Birthday Fun

Chrissy hosted a math competition and family dinner for John's 42nd birthday on Dec. 28, 2020.

Instagram
TV Time

Ever wonder what Chrissy's family watches during the day? Here's your answer. "Thank you @mightyexpressofficial for releasing new episodes on @NetflixFamily!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "It's their favorite show and these two have watched every episode over and over and over, so mom and dad are verrrrrry happy there are new ones!" 

Instagram
Let's Eat

"Superheroes and sushi was a hit!!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram as John and Miles enjoyed a sushi class with Krispy Rice. "I cannot thank @krispyrice enough for making this happen for our little class." 

Instagram
Busted

Want to be a fly on the wall in the Legend-Teigen house? Chrissy's Instagram Stories could help! The Cravings author documented John enjoying father-daughter time as Luna was styled in Mini Boden.

Instagram
Family Rules

Life isn't always pretty, but it's always filled with love in this household. "Forever!" Chrissy wrote on her Instagram

 

Instagram
Bed Time

When it was time for Chrissy to read a children's book, the proud mom snuggled up with the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw.  

Instagram
Twinning

While celebrating Fourth of July 2020, Chrissy captured John and their son Miles wearing matching swimsuits.

photos
View More Photos From Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

