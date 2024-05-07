Step Inside the 2024 Met Gala After-Parties with Lana Del Rey, Lizzo and More

While Zendaya and Tyla were among those who shined at the 2024 Met Gala, the after-parties proved to be equally fashionable, with attendees like Teyana Taylor and Lana Del Rey. See the looks here.

The 2024 Met Gala has come and gone, and the celebrities truly blossomed.

Indeed, the stars turned up and turned out for this year's "Garden of Time" dress code in support of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6.

Some of the night's biggest, show-stopping looks came from, naturally, the four celebrities appointed to host this year's event: Bad BunnyZendayaChris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez. For the occasion, the group—who joined Vogue's Anna Wintour as co-chairs—donned impressive looks, with Jennifer hitting the carpet in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Bad Bunny in custom Maison Margiela and Chris in Tom Ford. 

But it was Zendaya who turned out an impressive three looks: She first stepped onto the carpet in a Maison Margiela look, only reappear hours later in new makeup and a brand new Givenchy couture gown followed by a third Celia Kritharioti dress for inside the venue.  

And they weren't the only A-listers whose looks bloomed on the iconic red steps during the stylish event. Other standouts included Jessica Biel in Tamara Ralph and Tyla in a sand-inspired Balmain gown. (For a full look at all the incredible fashion, click here.)

photos
2024 Met Gala: After-Party Outfit Changes

But as everyone knows, no matter how good a party, sometimes the after-party is even better—as proven by how many stars attended part two of the Met Gala festivities. In fact, Lana Del Rey, Usher, Lil Nas X and Camilla Cabello were among the celebs to keep the night going at the many post-event festivities held throughout New York City. 

Plus, with almost all the attendees swapping out their Gala looks, the after-parties proved to be just as high-fashion as the main event. 

But don't take our word for it, keep reading to see all the best moments from the 2024 Met Gala after-parties. 

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

SZA & LIzzo

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Camilla Cabello

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Serena Williams

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Stephanie Augello/WWD via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Storm Reid

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Carid B & Hennessy Carolina

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Usher

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Charli XCX

