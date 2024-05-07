Step Inside the 2024 Met Gala After-Parties with Lana Del Rey, Lizzo and More

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Chris Hemsworth, Tyla, Nicole Kidman & More BEST Moments!

The 2024 Met Gala has come and gone, and the celebrities truly blossomed.

Indeed, the stars turned up and turned out for this year's "Garden of Time" dress code in support of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6.

Some of the night's biggest, show-stopping looks came from, naturally, the four celebrities appointed to host this year's event: Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez. For the occasion, the group—who joined Vogue's Anna Wintour as co-chairs—donned impressive looks, with Jennifer hitting the carpet in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Bad Bunny in custom Maison Margiela and Chris in Tom Ford.

But it was Zendaya who turned out an impressive three looks: She first stepped onto the carpet in a Maison Margiela look, only reappear hours later in new makeup and a brand new Givenchy couture gown followed by a third Celia Kritharioti dress for inside the venue.

And they weren't the only A-listers whose looks bloomed on the iconic red steps during the stylish event. Other standouts included Jessica Biel in Tamara Ralph and Tyla in a sand-inspired Balmain gown. (For a full look at all the incredible fashion, click here.)