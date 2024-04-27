Up To 70% Off at Free People? Yes Please! Shop Their Must-Have Styles For Less Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With spring already in swing and summer right around the corner, now's the time to start shopping for some warm weather pieces to complete your wardrobe. And there's no better place to find these styles than at Free People. Known for their effortless apparel with a boho-chic flair, everything at Free People just screams summer. Since Free People isn't always the most affordable place to shop, our secret to finding reasonably priced styles is their sale section. Here, you'll find tons of beautiful pieces at a fraction of the cost (up to 70% off, to be exact) and we happened to find the best sale styles just for you.
With deals starting at under $20, these discounts are too good to miss. Take this $168 printed maxi dress, which is now on sale for $69.95 or this flowy, semi-sheer maxi dress with a smocked top, on sale for just $49.95. Their accessories are also to die for, including this beautifully beaded bag, which was originally $68 but is now $29.95 or this layered beaded necklace, which was originally $38 but is now $19.95. We told you these deals were to good to miss. You'll have to hurry though, because we predict these sale styles will sell out quick.
A New Way Maxi
The gorgeous print on this maxi dress just screams spring. Featuring a deep v neckline, smocked bodice, and open back, this flowy dress is available in three colorways.
Summerhouse Micro Skirt
A perfect piece for summer, this striped midi skirt has a boxer short inspired design (which is all the rage right now) and is so comfy. It makes a great beach cover up, too. Choose from two colorways.
We All Adore Layered Necklace
This one necklace easily accomplishes the layered look. The rope chain is adorned with beachy beads, a gold heart, and show stopping flower-shaped pendant. It comes in four colorways.
Rosettes Top
Inspired by the coquette trend, this halter top has a ruched bodice and is adorned with a rosette applique. It's available in three colors.
Sunny Days Beaded Clutch
This eye-catching bag will instantly elevate any outfit. The multi-colored, retro-inspired beading is simply to die for. Choose from two colors.
Find Me Here Midi
You'll look so put together in this v-neck midi dress, which has drop sleeves and a criss-cross open back with a tie detail. It looks great with heels and sneakers alike. Choose from three colors.
Young Love Jacket
An upgrade from a classic denim jacket, this one has colorful crochet sleeves that are so on trend. It's a great piece to throw over any look when you need a little added warmth.
Back It Up Onesie
This workout onesie is the chicest activewear we've ever seen. It's lined with a high-compression mesh to suck you in and even has a built-in shelf bra for added support.
It's Fate Midi Dress
This effortless maxi dress boasts a stretchy smocked top and semi-sheer flowy skirt that will certainly make you stand out in the crowd. The floral pattern and ruffle accents make for stunning details.
Morning Call Tunic
Made from breezy, semi-sheer cotton, you'll wear this billowy top all summer long. The lace accents and handkerchief hem are a sweet touch. Choose from two colors.
