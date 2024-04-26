Miley Cyrus Looks Like Miley Stewart All Grown Up With Nostalgic Brunette Hair Transformation

Miley Cyrus' new look will have you saying ‘sweet niblets.'
After all, the Hannah Montana alum appears to have gone back to her roots with her new all-brunette look, channeling her Disney alter ego Miley Stewart.
In photos taken April 25, Miley was seen walking with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and sporting her new hair styled in loose curls. The 31-year-old also donned a gray sweatshirt with cream pants and a black purse, along with black shoes and shades.
And while earlier in her post-Disney career, Miley would have avoided any comparisons to her iconic characters, she's more recently embraced all of her past eras. In fact, she even wrote a heartfelt note to Hannah Montana for the show's 15th anniversary in 2021.
"Although you are considered to be an 'alter-ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands," she wrote in a lengthy note posted to X in 2021. "We had an equal exchange in which you provided me with a superlative amount of fame in return to the anonymity I could gift to you."
Miley also looked back on her Hannah Montana days while promoting her single "Used To Be Young" in August, where she detailed her often grueling work schedule during the era.
"5:30 a.m.," Miley exclaimed while reminiscing on the momento in a TikTok. "I'm probably 12 or 13. Friday, January 5. 5:30 a.m.—hair and makeup in my hotel. 7 a.m.—we get picked up. 7:15—I'm on the news. 7:45—I have another live interview. 8:15—another interview. 8:45—another interview."
Miley continued to detail her packed day—which included seven more interviews.
"Then the next day starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.," she reads. "When I fly home, to probably go to Hannah—that's on a Saturday—and then Monday be back at work in the morning. I'm a lot of things, but lazy ain't one of them."
