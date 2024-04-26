Miley Cyrus Looks Like Miley Stewart All Grown Up With Nostalgic Brunette Hair Transformation

Watch : Miley Cyrus' New Hair Transformation Has Fans Talking

Miley Cyrus' new look will have you saying ‘sweet niblets.'

After all, the Hannah Montana alum appears to have gone back to her roots with her new all-brunette look, channeling her Disney alter ego Miley Stewart.

In photos taken April 25, Miley was seen walking with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and sporting her new hair styled in loose curls. The 31-year-old also donned a gray sweatshirt with cream pants and a black purse, along with black shoes and shades.

And while earlier in her post-Disney career, Miley would have avoided any comparisons to her iconic characters, she's more recently embraced all of her past eras. In fact, she even wrote a heartfelt note to Hannah Montana for the show's 15th anniversary in 2021.

"Although you are considered to be an 'alter-ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands," she wrote in a lengthy note posted to X in 2021. "We had an equal exchange in which you provided me with a superlative amount of fame in return to the anonymity I could gift to you."