Miley Cyrus Looks Like Miley Stewart All Grown Up With Nostalgic Brunette Hair Transformation

Miley Cyrus went back to her roots with her new Hannah Montana character-inspired hair transformation.

By Olivia Evans Apr 26, 2024 1:18 PM
Watch: Miley Cyrus' New Hair Transformation Has Fans Talking

Miley Cyrus' new look will have you saying ‘sweet niblets.'

After all, the Hannah Montana alum appears to have gone back to her roots with her new all-brunette look, channeling her Disney alter ego Miley Stewart. 

In photos taken April 25, Miley was seen walking with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and sporting her new hair styled in loose curls. The 31-year-old also donned a gray sweatshirt with cream pants and a black purse, along with black shoes and shades. 

And while earlier in her post-Disney career, Miley would have avoided any comparisons to her iconic characters, she's more recently embraced all of her past eras. In fact, she even wrote a heartfelt note to Hannah Montana for the show's 15th anniversary in 2021. 

"Although you are considered to be an 'alter-ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands," she wrote in a lengthy note posted to X in 2021. "We had an equal exchange in which you provided me with a superlative amount of fame in return to the anonymity I could gift to you."

30 Fascinating Facts About Miley Cyrus

Miley also looked back on her Hannah Montana days while promoting her single "Used To Be Young" in August, where she detailed her often grueling work schedule during the era. 

"5:30 a.m.," Miley exclaimed while reminiscing on the momento in a TikTok. "I'm probably 12 or 13. Friday, January 5. 5:30 a.m.—hair and makeup in my hotel. 7 a.m.—we get picked up. 7:15—I'm on the news. 7:45—I have another live interview. 8:15—another interview. 8:45—another interview."

BlueLoveImages/4CRNS / BACKGRID

Miley continued to detail her packed day—which included seven more interviews. 

"Then the next day starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.," she reads. "When I fly home, to probably go to Hannah—that's on a Saturday—and then Monday be back at work in the morning. I'm a lot of things, but lazy ain't one of them."

And while Miley's hair transformation will give fans a rush of nostalgia, she's not the only celebrity who has had a major hair transformation. Read on for a look at them all. 

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images/Neil Mockford/WireImage

Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder debuted a bright blonde hair transformation April 17 while celebrating her latest Fenty x Puma collection in London.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FRAME/Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Delilah Belle Hamlin

The model debuted a bleach blonde pixie cut at the FRAME event April 4.

Megan Fox/Instagram/Dimitris Giannetos/Instagram

Megan Fox

The Jennifer's Body star traded in her bubblegum pink tresses for a baby blue bob, which she debuted April 2.

James Gourley/Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zendaya

Less than a month afer chopping her hair into a long bob, Zendaya debuted a honey blonde transformation at the Challengers premiere March 26.

Elle Fanning / Instagram

Elle Fanning

The Great star ushered in spring with a fresh cut, as she debuted a long bob March 25.

John Nacion/Getty Images/John Nacion/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams

The Mean Girls alum swapped out her signature blonde hair for a dark brunette transformation on March 18.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Forever 21/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bre Tiesi

The Selling Sunset star looked completely unrecognizable after debuting a dramatic blonde transformation March 16.

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne

The Fashion Police alum ditched her signature purple hair after six years, tinting it an icy silver in March 2024. 

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Dune actress debuted a shoulder-grazing bob at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards March 7.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Steven Simione/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney

The Anyone But You star made a showstopping appearance at Miu Miu's fall/winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the March 5 event, she unveiled a dramatic long bob haircut.

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara

Zoey Deutch

To prepare for her upcoming role as  Jean Seberg, the 29-year-old debuted a bleached blonde pixie cut.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images/Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

The Princess Diaries alum unveiled fringe bangs at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Selena Gomez

The star debuted a bangin' new style at the premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's film Lola in February 2024.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The "On the Floor" singer made a dramatic hair change, as she debuted a chin-grazing bob cut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In January 2024, a month after her prison release, the now-influencer shared a pic of herself sporting a shorter 'do.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner traded in her dark locks for a pink 'do in January 2024.

Instagram / Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

In January 2024, the Dancing With the Stars personality shared a video of herself cutting her own hair. "Out with the old energy," she wrote, "and in with the new."

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images/ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE

Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld actress took the plunge and went full blonde, while also debuting a short bob haircut.

Riley Keough / Instagram / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images / Jaime nogales/Medios y Media / Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The Flamin' Hot director recently showcased her dramatic transformation, debuting a choppy, layered bob on Nov. 9.

Alix Earle / TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Pat Pedraja

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ambassadors Theatre Group / Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow / Instagram / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Instagram / Hayden Panettiere / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Insatgram/Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
