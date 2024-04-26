You’ll Be Crazy in Love With the Gifts Beyoncé Sent to 2-Year-Old After Viral TikTok

Watch : Beyoncé Gives Rare Look at Her Natural Hair in Wash Day Video

Tyler Fabregas is surrounded by Beyoncé's sweet embrace.

After the 2-year-old went viral for calling the Grammy winner his friend, she proved the feelings were mutual by sending him and his family a loving care package.

Alongside a photo of Tyler beaming with a bouquet of roses and a unicorn stuffed animal, his mom Bea Fabregas, wrote on Instagram April 24, "Through the power of Queen B's internet (millions of views and likes it's crazy!) she saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler."

Beyoncé also added a note with the gift that read, "I see your halo, Tyler."

And Tyler's mom also undoubtedly saw the singer's.

"With the amount of mentions and videos Beyonce gets everyday, it still blows our mind to know time was set aside to send this sweet gift over," Bea reflected. "My mama heart!"