How Al Pacino's Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Celebrated His 84th Birthday

Noor Alfallah is celebrating her son's
godfather Al Pacino.
The Godfather star turned 84 on April 25 and Noor—with whom the actor shares 10-month-old son Roman—made sure to send him some love.
To commemorate the milestone, Noor, 30, began her tribute with a throwback image of Al from earlier in his career. She captioned the photo, shared to her April 25 Instagram Story, with a simple, "Happy Birthday."
The producer then posted an additional snap of herself alongside Al, which she captioned, with a red heart, "Roman's dad." In the image, she and Al are sitting at a table together, with Noor holding up a peace sign to the camera.
And she wasn't the only person to shower the Academy Award winner in well wishes. His daughter Olivia, 23—whom Al shares with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton, 23, and Julie, 34—also shared a birthday tribute to her dad.
"Happy birthday to my best friend, the person I forever look up to!" she captioned her post, featuring a number of images of her and her father. "I'm so lucky to have such an amazing dad. I love you so much. 84!"
Noor and Al first sparked romance rumors in August 2022, when they were spotted grabbing dinner together in California.
And while they've kept many of the details of their relationship private, it was confirmed they were expecting their first child in May 2023, shortly before welcoming Roman.
Three months after welcoming Roman, however Noor filed for sole physical custody of their son. In court documents filed by the producer on Sept. 6 and obtained by E! News, she asked for the Heat alum to have "reasonable" visitation with their baby and requested that they share joint legal custody of him.
At the time, a rep for Al confirmed to E! News that he and Noor were still together, and that they "have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements" regarding Roman. The couple then came to an agreement regarding child support in November, with Al agreeing to pay Noor $30,000 a month, among other payments.
And if her birthday posts are any indication, it looks like she and Al are still on good terms these days while Noor revels in motherhood.
"Becoming a mom–to be honest–it's greater than I ever could imagine," she told Vogue Arabia in an interview published March 4. "Roman has just been the greatest gift from God, a thousand times better than what I ever thought he would be. Every day I look at him, I just know I'm so blessed."