How Al Pacino's Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Celebrated His 84th Birthday

Watch : Al Pacino Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend at Age 83

Noor Alfallah is celebrating her son's god father Al Pacino.

The Godfather star turned 84 on April 25 and Noor—with whom the actor shares 10-month-old son Roman—made sure to send him some love.

To commemorate the milestone, Noor, 30, began her tribute with a throwback image of Al from earlier in his career. She captioned the photo, shared to her April 25 Instagram Story, with a simple, "Happy Birthday."

The producer then posted an additional snap of herself alongside Al, which she captioned, with a red heart, "Roman's dad." In the image, she and Al are sitting at a table together, with Noor holding up a peace sign to the camera.

And she wasn't the only person to shower the Academy Award winner in well wishes. His daughter Olivia, 23—whom Al shares with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton, 23, and Julie, 34—also shared a birthday tribute to her dad.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, the person I forever look up to!" she captioned her post, featuring a number of images of her and her father. "I'm so lucky to have such an amazing dad. I love you so much. 84!"