Get 60% Off a Dyson Hair Straightener, $10 BaubleBar Jewelry, Extra 15% Off Pottery Barn Clearance & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in the mood to shop, I rounded up the best sales and deals from this weekend. You can maximize your savings, minimize your spending, and save precious time—all without lifting a finger. Trust me, I've scoured the web to bring you an unbeatable selection of discounts on beauty products, fashion finds, home decor treasures, outdoor furniture essentials, and so much more.
Whether you're on the hunt for a wardrobe refresh, a home decor upgrade, or simply looking to snag some fantastic deals, consider your weekend shopping sorted
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Nordstrom Rack: Get 60% off the cordless Dyson Corrale Styler Straightener.
- BaubleBar: Don't miss out on $10 bracelets and more major deals (discount applied at checkout). Plus, EXTRA 20% off last chance styles.
- Kohl's: Shop epic deals including $3 pillows and $3 towels from Kohl's.
- Pottery Barn: Use the promo code EXTRA to save an additional 15% on Pottery Barn clearance items.
- Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 50% off everything during the Banana Republic Factory Spring Sale.
- Good American: Use the code FLASH30 to get an extra 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Yes, that includes extra discounts on styles already on sale.
- Uncommon James: Save 30% on jewelry, beauty, candles, and more from Kristin Cavallari's brand Uncommon James.
- Quay Australia: Accessorize in style with $39 deals on Quay Australia sunglasses.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
BaubleBar Deals
Save 20% sitewide at BaubleBar (discount applied at checkout). Don't miss out on $10 bracelets and more major deals. Plus, EXTRA 20% off last chance styles.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Shop major deals on these trending styles from Abercrombie.
Adina Eden: Save 45% sitewide on Adina Eden jewelry.
ASOS: Save 30% on sun-ready styles from ASOS.
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 50% off everything during the Banana Republic Factory Spring Sale.
Bare Necessities: Save 30% on bras, panties, loungewear, swimwear, and more from Bare Necessities.
Boohoo: Save 50% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off Coach styles that are already on sale.
Cosabella: Use the code SALE20 to get an EXTRA 20% off Cosabella sale styles.
Draper James: Get 70% off styles from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Everlane: Save 60% on 600+ styles from Everlane.
Gap: Save an EXTRA 40% off the Gap sale section (additional discount applied at checkout).
Good American: Use the code FLASH30 to get an extra 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Yes, that includes extra discounts on styles already on sale.
Gymshark: Use the code SPRING-EXTRA-30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Gymshark sale styles.
HerRoom: Get 30% off sleepwear from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Use the promo code SHOPSALE to get an EXTRA 60% off the J.Crew sale section. Depending on what you buy, you can save 90%.
J.Crew Factory: Get up 50% off every single thing from J.Crew Factory.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 60% off Kate Spade items. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off select styles.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls. Order by 5/2 to get your order in time for Mother's Day.
Old Navy: Save 75% on your next Old Navy order.
Reebok: Use code the promo code MIDSZN to save up to 50% on Reebok.
Skechers: Save 40% on spring-ready styles from Skechers.
Soma: Buy 1, get 1 free deals: Soma bras, sleepwear, dresses, and more.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Uncommon James: Save 30% on jewelry, beauty, candles, and more from Kristin Cavallari's brand Uncommon James.
VICI: Use the code WKND40 to get 40% off the VICI Weekend Shop.
Victoria's Secret: Buy any 2 items from Victoria's Secret and get 2 items for free.
Vince Camuto: Save 30% on Vince Camuto shoes, bags, and more when you use the promo code SPRINGBFF at checkout.
Quay Australia: Accessorize in style with $39 deals on Quay Australia sunglasses.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Dyson Corrale Styler Straightener
Stop what you're doing and get this cordless hair straightener before it sells out. Again. I've never seen a deal this good on the Dyson Corrale Styler Straightener.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Get 70% off Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Bio Ionic: If you have long hair that's tough to curl, use the code CURLS to get 25% off long barrel curling irons from Bio Ionic.
Exuviance: Save 50% on the Exuviance AGE REVERSE Day Repair SPF 30 Face Cream with Retinol.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Take 20% off fragrances from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
First Aid Beauty: Save 50% on select products from First Aid Beauty.
Foreo: Spoil yourself with 50% off Foreo skincare devices.
IT Cosmetics: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from IT Cosmetics.
Kiehl's: Save 25% on Kiehl's skincare just in time for Mother's Day
Kitsch: Use the code MDAY25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Kora Organics: Save 20% on skincare products from Miranda Kerr's brand Kora Organics.
Lancome: Celebrate spring with 25% off Lancome discounts.
Laura Geller: Save 55% on makeup from Laura Geller, no promo code needed.
Make Up For Ever: Don't miss these 50% discounts on Make Up For Ever.
MakeUp Eraser: Removing makeup has never been easier thanks to MakeUp Eraser. Don't miss these buy 1, get 1 free deals.
Moon Oral Beauty: Get 30% off teeth whitening products and more from Moon Oral Beauty.
Nudestix: Take 25% off sitewide from Nudestix with the promo code NUDEFLING25.
NYX Cosmetics: Save 25% on NYX Cosmetics, 40% if you are an account holder.
Peter Thomas Roth: Don't miss these 30% off Peter Thomas Roth deals. Use the code PTR30 at checkout.
Pureology: Use the promo code FFSPRING24 to save 20% on Pureology hair care products.
R+Co: Use the code CELEBRATE to get 30% off R+Co hair care products.
Skin Gym: Use the code MOM25 to get 25% off Skin Gym Mother's Day bundles.
Soko Glam: Save 30% on K-Beauty essentials from Innisfree, Klairs, and more Soko Glam. Use the code SPRING30 at checkout.
Solawave: Save 25% on game-changing skincare devices and products from Solawave.
Too Faced: Get 25% off everything from Too Faced (discount applied at checkout).
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Pottery Barn Deals
Use the promo code EXTRA to save an additional 15% on Pottery Barn clearance items.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress from Amerisleep along with free delivery.
Anthropologie: Save 30% on Mother's Day gifts from Anthropologie.
Avocado Mattress: Take 15% off Avocado Mattress during the Earth Month Sale.
Brooklinen: Save 25% sitewide and get 45% off Brooklinen bundles.
Casper: Get 25% off Casper mattresses and more.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals on luxuriously soft essentials from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 20% off during the Crate & Barrel Outdoor Sale.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
iRobot: Get $400 off iRobot cleaning devices.
Le Creuset: Get $150 off the Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse, which combines everything you love about a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven.
Leesa: Take 20% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Score 25% off my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Use the promo code EXTRA to save an additional 15% on Pottery Barn clearance items.
Purple: Save 30% on Purple hybrid mattresses.
Sur La Table: Use the code FRIEND20 to get 20% off from Sur La Table.
Target: Get 50% off indoor furniture, 50% off outdoor furniture, 40% off bedding, and 40% off bath.
Vitruvi: Save 25% on Vitruvi diffusers. I have 6 and love them so much.
West Elm: Save up to 60% on home essentials from West Elm.
More Deals
Ban.do: Use the code STAYCOOL to get 30% off outdoor picks.
Brumate: Save 20% on select Brumate travel mugs.
Disney: Take 40% off 400+ items from Disney.
JBL: Get 23% off the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker.
Loungefly: Fan out and save 30% on gear from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and more.
What are the best deals right now?
Get 60% off the cordless Dyson Corrale Styler Straightener. Don't miss out on $10 bracelets and more major deals (discount applied at checkout). Plus, EXTRA 20% off last chance styles. Shop epic deals including $3 pillows and $3 towels from Kohl's. Get up to 50% off everything during the Banana Republic Factory Spring Sale. Use the promo code EXTRA to save an additional 15% on Pottery Barn clearance items.
Use the code FLASH30 to get an extra 30% off Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American. Yes, that includes extra discounts on styles already on sale. Save 30% on jewelry, beauty, candles, and more from Kristin Cavallari's brand Uncommon James. Accessorize in style with $39 deals on Quay Australia sunglasses.
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you're still shopping, check out these kitchen must-haves.