Get 60% Off a Dyson Hair Straightener, $10 BaubleBar Jewelry, Extra 15% Off Pottery Barn Clearance & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're in the mood to shop, I rounded up the best sales and deals from this weekend. You can maximize your savings, minimize your spending, and save precious time—all without lifting a finger. Trust me, I've scoured the web to bring you an unbeatable selection of discounts on beauty products, fashion finds, home decor treasures, outdoor furniture essentials, and so much more.

Whether you're on the hunt for a wardrobe refresh, a home decor upgrade, or simply looking to snag some fantastic deals, consider your weekend shopping sorted

E! Shopping Editor Picks