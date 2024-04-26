Peep Dua Lipa’s Polarizing Belly Button Dress at TIME100 Gala Red Carpet

Watch : Dua Lipa Reveals What She’s Looking For in a Man! (Exclusive)

Just one look is all it takes to form an opinion about this daring 'fit.

Dua Lipa turned heads at the 2024 TIME100 Gala on April 25, strutting the red carpet in a custom Chanel dress that featured a plunging neckline and embellished black bow front and center.

But it was the "One Kiss" singer's keyhole detail that made a true style statement, as the dress design included a cutout around her belly button that showed off her navel piercing.

But there's never been any doubt that Dua loves experimenting with fashion, whether for photo shoots or films.

"I love the idea of embodying a different character and having an assignment," she told TIME in an interview published April 15. "I also love when I go to a photo shoot, and I can completely change up my look. It gives me like a different persona."

As for her latest look, Dua opted for the shimmering gown while celebrating being named one of the most influential people of the year by the magazine.