Peep Dua Lipa’s Polarizing Belly Button Dress at TIME100 Gala Red Carpet

Get a look at Dua Lipa—whose album Radical Optimism drops May 3—rocking a unique Chanel gown at the TIME100 Gala red carpet in New York.

Just one look is all it takes to form an opinion about this daring 'fit. 

Dua Lipa turned heads at the 2024 TIME100 Gala on April 25, strutting the red carpet in a custom Chanel dress that featured a plunging neckline and embellished black bow front and center.

But it was the "One Kiss" singer's keyhole detail that made a true style statement, as the dress design included a cutout around her belly button that showed off her navel piercing.

But there's never been any doubt that Dua loves experimenting with fashion, whether for photo shoots or films. 

"I love the idea of embodying a different character and having an assignment," she told TIME in an interview published April 15. "I also love when I go to a photo shoot, and I can completely change up my look. It gives me like a different persona." 

As for her latest look, Dua opted for the shimmering gown while celebrating being named one of the most influential people of the year by the magazine.

photos
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's PDA-Packed Date Night

As poet Patti Smith put in her tribute to the singer for the publication, "She moves with a lightness in a heavy world—bold, playful, and self-aware."

But it's not the only trait the songwriter admires about the 28-year-old, as Patti added, "She is herself, striving to redefine the pop-genre cosmos."

And although Dua—who is dating actor Callum Turner—didn't turn the evening into a glamorous date night, plenty of other A-listers took to the carpet with their significant others, including fellow honorees Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, as well as Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. Also showing out for the gala at New York's Lincoln Center was Jack Antonoff, Taraji P. Henson, 21 Savage and Maya Rudolph.

Can't get enough of Dua's bold fashion? Read on for more of her magical sartorial moments.

Lovely in Leather

Dua turned heads in a leather Versace gown at the 2024 BRIT Awards.

So Metal

The singer walks the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys in a silver, fringed, cutout Courreges gown.

Sexy Sheer

Dua rocked this lacy bodysuit to the GCDS show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Showstopper

The "Don't Start Now" star dazzled in her Mugler bodysuit at Lollapalooza in July 2022.

Grammys Glamour

Dua already has three Grammys, but her Versace dress at the 2022 ceremony deserved a separate trophy.

Bold Boots

The singer paired her tall, black feather boots with a heart-shaped AREA top and skirt for her guest appearance on The Tonight Show in March 2022.

A Winning Look

While Dua took home Grammys gold—winning in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Future Nostalgia—her Versace look for the 2021 ceremony was all pink.

Hats Off to Dua

Live from New York…it's Dua Lipa! The "We're Good" artist topped off her white Valentino gown with a giant hat for her 2020 Saturday Night Live performance.

 

Black-Tie Event

She also turned heads while wearing a sequined Saint Laurent tuxedo jacket and embellished tights for the Amazon Prime Day Concert in July 2019.

Red Carpet, Red Fashion

The "Kiss and Make Up" singer donned a red, one-shoulder, tiered gown by Valentino at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Pretty in Pink

Dua had cameras flashing at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards in her sparkling pink Versace dress.

Groovy Getup

The recording artist went all-in on the camp theme for the 2019 Met Gala with this psychedelic number by Atelier Versace.

Starry Night

The "New Rules" singer's Marine Serre ensemble for the 2019 Global Awards was out of this world.

Fabulous Fashion

Want to see more Dua fashion? No need to say pretty please. Check out the Christopher Kane ensemble she donned at the 2019 BRIT Awards. 

Mic Drop Moment

Work it, girl! Dua struck a fierce pose while performing at the 2019 BRIT Awards later in the night.

Fierce in Feathers

The singer took flight in this suit as she attended the 2019 Warner Music & CIROC Vodka House Party in London. 

Punk Princess

Dua posed on the carpet as she arrived at the 2019 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammys Celebration in Los Angeles. 

Glitter & Glam

The "New Love" artist sparkled at the 2019 premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Los Angeles. 

Double Take

Dua rocked a cut-out number as she attended the 2019 World Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London. 

Gorgeous Gown

The "Be the One" singer walked the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet in an off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli mermaid gown.

Goddess in Green

While performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball show in Chicago, the singer wore thigh-high glitter boots and a green dress.

Finished With a Bow

Dua wore a purple Alexandre Vauthier gown that was tied with a bow at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in New York City. 

Royal Rainbow

Dua dazzled onstage at Z100's 2018 Jingle Ball in New York City. 

Stylish Suit

The "One Kiss" singer donned a nude ensemble as she attended the 2018 Billboard Women in Music event in New York City. 