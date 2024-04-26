Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's Romance Is Limitless in Cute Photo From Her Family Birthday Dinner

Bradley Cooper joined Gigi Hadid for her 29th birthday dinner with her siblings Marielle, Anwar and Alana Hadid, proving their romance is going strong.

By Leah Degrazia Apr 26, 2024 2:45 AMTags
BirthdaysBradley CooperCouplesCelebritiesGigi Hadid
Watch: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Double Date With Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper

It's all about Steve Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

The Maestro star and Guests in Residence founder reached a new relationship milestone on April 23, when Bradley attended Gigi's 29th birthday party dinner with her family. 

In a photo of the outing shared to sister Marielle Hadid's Instagram Story, Bradley, 49, leaned into Gigi as she wrapped an arm around him, their heads touching as they smiled for the camera. Surrounding the couple—who were first spotted together in October—four other relatives posed for the snap, including Marielle, brother Anwar Hadid and sister Alana Hadid

And that's not the only evidence of Bradley and Gigi's cute night out. Marielle also shared a second photo of Gigi—who shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik—rocking a pair of sunglasses inside the restaurant while clad in a chic, all-white pantsuit. 

Not pictured at the supermodel's birthday celebration? Sister Bella Hadid. But the fellow model made sure to pay tribute to her older sibling on social media for her special day.

photos
See Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's Street Style on Day Stroll in New York City 

"Happy birthday princess of genovia I love you so much," Bella wrote in an April 23 Instagram post. "Life without you would be nothing, I would be nothing! You inspire me and make me feel strong. Watching you give birth and then raise the most perfect angel is the most magical gift a sister could ask for."

Instagram / Marielle Hadid

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey's Kids Are All Grown Up at Rare Red Carpet Outing

2

How Travis Kelce Feels About Taylor Swift’s New TTPD Songs

3

Sophia Bush Details “Heartbreak” of Her Fertility Journey

Gushing that Gigi is the "best sister, best daughter, and best friend," the 27-year-old added, "Anyone who has the privilege to be in your orbit is lucky, indeed! I love you sissy, you make me feel proud to be your sister. I'm obsessed with you in every single way!"

And this isn't the first time Bradley—who shares daughter Lea, 6, with ex Irina Shayk—and Gigi have been joined by other familiar faces for a date night. Earlier this month, Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce shared that the couple joined the NFL star and his girlfriend Taylor Swift on a trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Here's hoping someone posts the photos from that part of their love story soon. 

In the meantime, keep reading for a look back at the entire timeline of Gigi and Bradley's romance:

Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Raymond Hall/GC Images

October 2023: A Couple Is Born

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sparked romance rumors after they were spotted having dinner with friends at Italian hotspot Via Carota in New York City Oct. 5.

Gotham/GC Images

November 2023: Conversations With Friends

The pair was seen together again Nov. 1, catching the off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. Bradley also joined Gigi for her girls night out Nov. 4, grabbing dinner at BondSt with Taylor Swift, Selena GomezSophie Turner, Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

January 2024: Meeting the Parents

By the new year, Gigi and Bradley had taken the next step in their relationship: meeting the parents. In fact, the supermodel joined Bradley and his mother Gloria Campano for dinner at Los Angeles' Giorgio Baldi after the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

Gotham/GC Images

January 2024: Across the Pond

The couple officially confirmed their romance when they stepped out holding hands during a visit to London on Jan. 25.

Diamond / BACKGRID

February 2024: A Joyful Valentine's Day

The couple was far from the shallow on Valentine's Day. Their love story continued to heat up during an outing in the Big Apple, where they were spotted arm-in-arm and wearing matching outfits.

BACKGRID

February 2024: Romance in Residence

Bradley played the role of supportive boyfriend as they visited Gigi's Guest in Residence boutique on Feb. 26.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: PDA Alert

Bradley and Gigi packed on the PDA as they dined at Via Carota March 14, the same restaurant they were first spotted at together in October. This time, they were joined by Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Tan France, who is also Gigi's Next in Fashion co-host.

Instagram / Joanna Carpenter

March 2024: Musical Date Night

The couple enjoyed a date night at a performance of Sweeney Todd on Broadway, later posing backstage with cast member Joanna Carpenter.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey's Kids Are All Grown Up at Rare Red Carpet Outing

2

How Travis Kelce Feels About Taylor Swift’s New TTPD Songs

3

Sophia Bush Details “Heartbreak” of Her Fertility Journey

4

The Simpsons Kills Off Original Character After 35 Seasons

5

Sophia Bush Addresses Rumor She Left Ex Grant Hughes for Ashlyn Harris