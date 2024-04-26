Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's Romance Is Limitless in Cute Photo From Her Family Birthday Dinner

It's all about
Steve Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.
The Maestro star and Guests in Residence founder reached a new relationship milestone on April 23, when Bradley attended Gigi's 29th birthday party dinner with her family.
In a photo of the outing shared to sister Marielle Hadid's Instagram Story, Bradley, 49, leaned into Gigi as she wrapped an arm around him, their heads touching as they smiled for the camera. Surrounding the couple—who were first spotted together in October—four other relatives posed for the snap, including Marielle, brother Anwar Hadid and sister Alana Hadid.
And that's not the only evidence of Bradley and Gigi's cute night out. Marielle also shared a second photo of Gigi—who shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik—rocking a pair of sunglasses inside the restaurant while clad in a chic, all-white pantsuit.
Not pictured at the supermodel's birthday celebration? Sister Bella Hadid. But the fellow model made sure to pay tribute to her older sibling on social media for her special day.
"Happy birthday princess of genovia I love you so much," Bella wrote in an April 23 Instagram post. "Life without you would be nothing, I would be nothing! You inspire me and make me feel strong. Watching you give birth and then raise the most perfect angel is the most magical gift a sister could ask for."
Gushing that Gigi is the "best sister, best daughter, and best friend," the 27-year-old added, "Anyone who has the privilege to be in your orbit is lucky, indeed! I love you sissy, you make me feel proud to be your sister. I'm obsessed with you in every single way!"
And this isn't the first time Bradley—who shares daughter Lea, 6, with ex Irina Shayk—and Gigi have been joined by other familiar faces for a date night. Earlier this month, Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce shared that the couple joined the NFL star and his girlfriend Taylor Swift on a trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.
Here's hoping someone posts the photos from that part of their love story soon.
In the meantime, keep reading for a look back at the entire timeline of Gigi and Bradley's romance: