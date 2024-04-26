Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's Romance Is Limitless in Cute Photo From Her Family Birthday Dinner

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Double Date With Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper

It's all about Steve Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

The Maestro star and Guests in Residence founder reached a new relationship milestone on April 23, when Bradley attended Gigi's 29th birthday party dinner with her family.

In a photo of the outing shared to sister Marielle Hadid's Instagram Story, Bradley, 49, leaned into Gigi as she wrapped an arm around him, their heads touching as they smiled for the camera. Surrounding the couple—who were first spotted together in October—four other relatives posed for the snap, including Marielle, brother Anwar Hadid and sister Alana Hadid.

And that's not the only evidence of Bradley and Gigi's cute night out. Marielle also shared a second photo of Gigi—who shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik—rocking a pair of sunglasses inside the restaurant while clad in a chic, all-white pantsuit.

Not pictured at the supermodel's birthday celebration? Sister Bella Hadid. But the fellow model made sure to pay tribute to her older sibling on social media for her special day.