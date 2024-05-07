Demi Lovato Returns to Met Gala 8 Years After "Terrible" Experience

Demi Lovato made her Met Gala return following an eight-year absence, stepping out at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in show-stopping fashion. See her red carpet look.

Demi Lovato is rising up like a skyscraper.

The "Confident" singer returned to the Met Gala after eight years on May 6, ascending the iconic steps at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a strapless silver gown with floral embellishments by Prabal Gurung.

To complete her comeback on fashion's biggest night, which had a "Garden of Time" dress code this year, Demi paired her look with a statement-making diamond necklace that shimmered brighter than neon lights. (Click here to see more stars at the ball celebrating the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition.)

The last time Demi graced the Met Gala was in 2016, when she wore a metallic sequined gown by Moschino in honor of that year's "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" exhibit. After walking the red carpet with Nicki Minaj and fashion designer Jeremy Scott, the Disney Channel alum was less than impressed with the vibes inside.

"I had a terrible experience," Demi told Billboard in 2018. "It was very cliquey."

In fact, the 31-year-old—who has been open about her sobriety journey—was admittedly "so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink."

"I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on—millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting," Demi recalled. "And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala—fake and sucking the fashion industry's d--k."

Theo Wargo/GA / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

But despite her candid take on the event, Demi has seemingly remained friendly with Anna Wintour, who is chairing this year's affair with ZendayaBad BunnyJennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth. In June, the pair were seen smiling and chatting during an anniversary celebration for the Center for Youth Mental Health in N.Y.C.

At the time, Demi shared a pic of the pair in a carousel of photos from her East Coast visit, writing on Instagram, "New York/Jersey dump."

