Demi Lovato Returns to Met Gala 8 Years After "Terrible" Experience

Watch : Met Gala's Most Outrageous Moments: Katy Perry, Cardi B, Zendaya and More!

Demi Lovato is rising up like a skyscraper.

The "Confident" singer returned to the Met Gala after eight years on May 6, ascending the iconic steps at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a strapless silver gown with floral embellishments by Prabal Gurung.

To complete her comeback on fashion's biggest night, which had a "Garden of Time" dress code this year, Demi paired her look with a statement-making diamond necklace that shimmered brighter than neon lights. (Click here to see more stars at the ball celebrating the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition.)

The last time Demi graced the Met Gala was in 2016, when she wore a metallic sequined gown by Moschino in honor of that year's "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" exhibit. After walking the red carpet with Nicki Minaj and fashion designer Jeremy Scott, the Disney Channel alum was less than impressed with the vibes inside.

"I had a terrible experience," Demi told Billboard in 2018. "It was very cliquey."