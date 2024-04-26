Why Emma Stone Wants to Drop Her Stage Name

Watch : Emma Stone Earns a Credit on Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department

Emma Stone would love a new name in the city of stars.

The Poor Things actress, whose real name is Emily Jean Stone, recently explained that despite having to take the name "Emma" when she first joined the Screen Actors Guild, she would really enjoy being called Emily once again.

"That would be so nice," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published April 24. "I would like to be Emily."

Emma explained that she had to take the name "Emma Stone" when getting her SAG card because there was already another actress with the name "Emily Stone" registered with the union.

But it might not just be a dream, because there are already folks in Hollywood who do call her by her real name.

"When I get to know them, people that I work with do," she explained. "I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily.'"