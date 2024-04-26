Why Emma Stone Wants to Drop Her Stage Name

Emma Stone would love a new name in the city of stars.
The Poor Things actress, whose real name is Emily Jean Stone, recently explained that despite having to take the name "Emma" when she first joined the Screen Actors Guild, she would really enjoy being called Emily once again.
"That would be so nice," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published April 24. "I would like to be Emily."
Emma explained that she had to take the name "Emma Stone" when getting her SAG card because there was already another actress with the name "Emily Stone" registered with the union.
But it might not just be a dream, because there are already folks in Hollywood who do call her by her real name.
"When I get to know them, people that I work with do," she explained. "I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily.'"
In fact, the Oscar winner was recently even credited by her real full name "Emily Jean Stone" after helping write the song "Florida!!!" on friend Taylor Swift's new album.
And how did Emma—who shares a 3-year-old daughter with husband Dave McCary—come up with her stage name is the first place? Well it's not not because of her love for Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice of the Spice Girls.
"Growing up I was super blonde," she explained on a 2018 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, "and my real is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what! Now I am."
She joked, "So that's like pretty messed up."
"It wasn't necessarily because of her," she continued, "but yes, in second grade did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes I did. Was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was."
