Camila and Matthew McConaughey's 3 Kids Look All Grown Up at Rare Red Carpet Appearance

The McConaugheys are feeling alright, alright, alright.
In fact, the family was out in full force when Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey were joined by their kids Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, on the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala red carpet in Austin, Texas, April 25.
For the fundraiser—which benefits the children's charity Matthew cofounded with country singer Jack Ingram and football coach Mack Brown, the Oscar winner donned a navy suit with a light blue shirt, while Camila looked glam in a strapless black dress with shimmery embellishments. Their sons also took the formal route, with Levi and Livingston rocking maroon and black suits, respectively.
As for the couple's daughter, Vida opted for a pastel pink gown, wearing her hair down like her mom.
But style isn't the only thing Matthew and Camila—who tied the knot in 2012—are passing down to their kids. As the Interstellar star previously told E! News, "One of the best lessons we can give our kids, as a father, is show them how I love their mother."
"When you're cooking in the kitchen, how you treat each other, how you disagree, how you show affection—applause, 'giddy-ups,' 'attaboys,' 'love ya, babes,'" he shared in September. "Those are really great lessons that our kiddos, whether they let you know they see them there or not—you didn't give them advice, but they saw it and they will clock it."
And as a dad who's young at heart, Matthew has learned a few things from his kids, too.
"Levi continues to teach me consideration," he noted. "He's an extremely considerate young man and I appreciate that about him."
And while Vida, who he describes as a "real peacemaker," has taught him the importance of forgiveness, Matthew said Livingston is the one who "reminds me of the power of absolute singular focus."
"You start to see and make sense of the world through the lens of having children," the 54-year-old added. "And evidently I have some dreams through that lens as well."
