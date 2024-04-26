Camila and Matthew McConaughey's 3 Kids Look All Grown Up at Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Watch : Matthew McConaughey On What He's Learned from His Kids

The McConaugheys are feeling alright, alright, alright.

In fact, the family was out in full force when Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey were joined by their kids Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, on the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala red carpet in Austin, Texas, April 25.

For the fundraiser—which benefits the children's charity Matthew cofounded with country singer Jack Ingram and football coach Mack Brown, the Oscar winner donned a navy suit with a light blue shirt, while Camila looked glam in a strapless black dress with shimmery embellishments. Their sons also took the formal route, with Levi and Livingston rocking maroon and black suits, respectively.

As for the couple's daughter, Vida opted for a pastel pink gown, wearing her hair down like her mom.

But style isn't the only thing Matthew and Camila—who tied the knot in 2012—are passing down to their kids. As the Interstellar star previously told E! News, "One of the best lessons we can give our kids, as a father, is show them how I love their mother."