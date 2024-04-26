Camila and Matthew McConaughey's 3 Kids Look All Grown Up at Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey were joined by their kids Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, at the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala. See the family on the red carpet.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 26, 2024 1:31 AMTags
The McConaugheys are feeling alright, alright, alright.

In fact, the family was out in full force when Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey were joined by their kids Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, on the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala red carpet in Austin, Texas, April 25.

For the fundraiser—which benefits the children's charity Matthew cofounded with country singer Jack Ingram and football coach Mack Brown, the Oscar winner donned a navy suit with a light blue shirt, while Camila looked glam in a strapless black dress with shimmery embellishments. Their sons also took the formal route, with Levi and Livingston rocking maroon and black suits, respectively.

As for the couple's daughter, Vida opted for a pastel pink gown, wearing her hair down like her mom.

But style isn't the only thing Matthew and Camila—who tied the knot in 2012—are passing down to their kids. As the Interstellar star previously told E! News, "One of the best lessons we can give our kids, as a father, is show them how I love their mother."

"When you're cooking in the kitchen, how you treat each other, how you disagree, how you show affection—applause, 'giddy-ups,' 'attaboys,' 'love ya, babes,'" he shared in September. "Those are really great lessons that our kiddos, whether they let you know they see them there or not—you didn't give them advice, but they saw it and they will clock it." 

Amy E. Price/Getty Images

And as a dad who's young at heart, Matthew has learned a few things from his kids, too.

"Levi continues to teach me consideration," he noted. "He's an extremely considerate young man and I appreciate that about him."

And while Vida, who he describes as a "real peacemaker," has taught him the importance of forgiveness, Matthew said Livingston is the one who "reminds me of the power of absolute singular focus."

 

Amy E. Price/Getty Images

"You start to see and make sense of the world through the lens of having children," the 54-year-old added. "And evidently I have some dreams through that lens as well."

For a look into the McConaugheys' family life, keep reading.

Instagram
The Trio

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camilla Alves McConaughey's kids LivingstonVida and Levi pose for a 2022 pic.

Twitter / NBA
Baller Lifestyle

Matthew and Livingston met Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green in November 2023.

Instagram
Paris Fashion Week

This family time at Paris Fashion Week was magnifique!

Instagram
Braving Waves

"Surf souvenirs," Matthew captioned this March 2023 pic of son Levi.

Instagram
Hairy Situation

The Oscar winner gave Livingston a haircut as Levi looked on in February 2023.

Instagram
Best Uncle

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!" Camila wrote on Instagram in January 2023 for her and Matthew's daughter Vida's 13th birthday. "How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!!"

Instagram
Too Cool

Livingston lived it up in a pair of sunglasses, with mom Camila writing on instagram, "Going thru photos and finding all kinds of photos taken by the kids!" 

Instagram
Play Time

"We know we love them," Camila jokingly captioned this action shot of her three kids, "and they love us deep down under all…a cupcake, a pie, a card, a phone call."

Instagram
Going Camping

In December 2022, Camila wrote, "We get the trailer they are responsible for the tent… #ontheroad."

Lm Otero/AP/Shutterstock
Batter Up

The couple and their kids Levi and Vida caught a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Getty Images
Family Night

Matthew brought his family to the 2014 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.

Instagram
Reading Time

"Kids reading time by the fire!" Camila wrote in December 2022. "Fun book @reesewitherspoon !! Ladies and gentlemen if you don't have it time to get it! Great gift too!"

Gary Miller/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

The whole family was dressed to impress at the 2019 Texas Medal Of Arts Awards in Austin, Texas.

Getty Images
Star Power

Matthew and his family attended his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2014.

