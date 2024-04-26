Exclusive

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Why Working Together on Has Changed Their Romance

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos exclusively told E! News that working together on LIVE with Kelly and Mark over the past year has had one very positive impact on their relationship.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos now see each other in a new light.

Since Mark joined his wife to cohost LIVE with Kelly and Mark one year ago, the couple have experienced a whole new side to each other: namely, how good they both look for morning television.

"She looks so nice in the morning," Mark exclusively told E! News at the 2024 TIME100 Gala April 25. "I see her on TV, but I actually see her in person. She looks so nice everyday."

As Kelly explained, the pair never used to catch each other looking so put together in the early hours, because they have a separate vibe at home with their children: Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21.

"At home, we're very different," the 53-year-old said. "We're very relaxed—it's a very casual environment. We always say that when we go to work, we see each other looking really gussied up." (For more with Kelly and Mark, tune into E! News tonight, April 25 at 11 p.m.)

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

Another lesson Mark has learned in a year of working with his wife is just how incredible her work ethic is.

"I knew that," the 53-year-old added, "but not until I had to do it everyday. She works really, really, really hard."

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

And as the couple gets ready to celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary May 1—they first met on the set of All My Children in 1995—they have begun narrowing down their plans during a trip to Michigan.

"Probably a nice little dinner," Mark said, "just the two of us."

But how exactly did Mark and Kelly maintain a relationship in Hollywood that has lasted 28 years? Well, for Kelly, it's all about building a "foundation in the house."

"I just feel like a good marriage comes from within," she explained. "And it doesn't matter what business you're in. If you have a solid foundation at home, then your foundation is solid no matter what your job is."

And Mark agreed "100%."

Reporting by Ashley Bellman

Instagram / Mark Consuelos
Happy Birthday Kelly

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl," Mark Consuelos wrote on Kelly Ripa's 51st birthday, alongside a group of pics of the two on a beach. "For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore', M."

Instagram
"Throwback Sunday"

The morning show star shared a "Throwback Sunday" photo of the Riverdale alum flashing his abs as he relaxed on the beach.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

She also turned up the heat with this shot of her hubby fixing his sunglasses.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

And the talk show host shared a sweet pic of the duo walking arm in arm along the sand.

Instagram
A Live-ly Celebration

"So proud of my girl. 15year live anniversary. #KellysSweet15 #quinceañera"

Instagram
A Cute Brunch

"The band is back together again... Brunch with the Consuelos gang..."

Instagram
A Christmas-gram

"Live! Christmas party on FLEEK! @instasuelos on FLEEK! False eyelashes on FLEEK! (Mine, not his)"

Instagram
XOXO

"#bae watch."

Instagram
Double Trouble

"Can't make this sh#! Up. Small calf tear."

Instagram
Star Power

"Sooo proud of you @kellyripa ...so well deserved...xoxxo" 

Instagram
Fireworks

"Thank you @marcobenattar for a great Montreal weekend."

Instagram
Love Train

"On our way to Formula 1. Grand Prix Montreal"

Instagram
Perfect Match

"Nobody I'd rather spend hump day with than @instasuelos for obvious reasons."

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Here he comes.........@instasuelos always scintillating........always shirtless. #cohosting"

Instagram
Sparks Fly

"Happy hump day to my beloved @instasuelos ! Thank you for making everyday feel like hump day!" 

Instagram
Party Animals

"New Years Eve with @instasuelos is EVERYTHING!"

Instagram
Destination: Marriage

"Canton here we come @michaelstrahan start chillin the tequila" 

Instagram
Look of Love

"What are you lookin at"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Going to the chapel........#instasuelos"

NEXT GALLERY: Hottest Celeb Couples on Instagram

 

