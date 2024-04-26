Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Why Working Together on Has Changed Their Romance

Watch : Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal Their Romantic 28th Wedding Anniversary Plans (Exclusive)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos now see each other in a new light.

Since Mark joined his wife to cohost LIVE with Kelly and Mark one year ago, the couple have experienced a whole new side to each other: namely, how good they both look for morning television.

"She looks so nice in the morning," Mark exclusively told E! News at the 2024 TIME100 Gala April 25. "I see her on TV, but I actually see her in person. She looks so nice everyday."

As Kelly explained, the pair never used to catch each other looking so put together in the early hours, because they have a separate vibe at home with their children: Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21.

"At home, we're very different," the 53-year-old said. "We're very relaxed—it's a very casual environment. We always say that when we go to work, we see each other looking really gussied up." (For more with Kelly and Mark, tune into E! News tonight, April 25 at 11 p.m.)