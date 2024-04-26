Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Why Working Together on Has Changed Their Romance

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos now see each other in a new light.
Since Mark joined his wife to cohost LIVE with Kelly and Mark one year ago, the couple have experienced a whole new side to each other: namely, how good they both look for morning television.
"She looks so nice in the morning," Mark exclusively told E! News at the 2024 TIME100 Gala April 25. "I see her on TV, but I actually see her in person. She looks so nice everyday."
As Kelly explained, the pair never used to catch each other looking so put together in the early hours, because they have a separate vibe at home with their children: Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21.
"At home, we're very different," the 53-year-old said. "We're very relaxed—it's a very casual environment. We always say that when we go to work, we see each other looking really gussied up." (For more with Kelly and Mark, tune into E! News tonight, April 25 at 11 p.m.)
Another lesson Mark has learned in a year of working with his wife is just how incredible her work ethic is.
"I knew that," the 53-year-old added, "but not until I had to do it everyday. She works really, really, really hard."
And as the couple gets ready to celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary May 1—they first met on the set of All My Children in 1995—they have begun narrowing down their plans during a trip to Michigan.
"Probably a nice little dinner," Mark said, "just the two of us."
But how exactly did Mark and Kelly maintain a relationship in Hollywood that has lasted 28 years? Well, for Kelly, it's all about building a "foundation in the house."
"I just feel like a good marriage comes from within," she explained. "And it doesn't matter what business you're in. If you have a solid foundation at home, then your foundation is solid no matter what your job is."
And Mark agreed "100%."
—Reporting by Ashley Bellman