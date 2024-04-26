Billy Porter Is Missing the 2024 Met Gala for This Important Reason

Watch : Billy Porter Won't Be at The Met Gala - and Here's Why!

Billy Porter won't be striking a pose on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps this year.

The Cinderella actor shared that he's sitting out the 2024 Met Gala in order to grieve the death of his mother, who died in February.

"I just lost my mom," Billy exclusively told E! News on the red carpet for the TIME100 Gala April 25. "I have to take care of myself, so I'm doing that. And that means not going to the party sometimes."

Quipping that "daddy's tired," he added, "I can't do everything." (For more with Billy, tune into E! News tonight, April 25, at 11 p.m.)

And while the Pose alum may not make it to fashion's biggest night, he's certainly been making strides when it comes to promoting his latest album, 2023's Black Mona Lisa.

"I am on the tour circuit right now," Billy explained, "doing lots of prides and music festivals, going on tour of the U.K. So, I'm slowly trying to build that part of my audience."