You Have to See Travis Kelce's Reaction to Kardashian-Jenner Family Comparison

Don't expect Travis Kelce to reach new heights in reality TV.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end laughed off comparisons to the Kardashian-Jenners when he was pitched to do a reality series costarring his brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and mom Donna Kelce.

"Oh no," Travis quipped in a recent interview with Extra, after host Billy Bush suggested a Keeping Up With the Kelces series. "The reality show is in my past."

Having already starred in the E! dating show Catching Kelce in 2016, years before his love story with Taylor Swift began, the 34-year-old believes one reality series is more than enough for him.

"I don't think I'd ever do another," Travis continued. "I'm gonna have to be out on that."

However, the athlete joked that other Kelce family members could be interested in letting cameras into their home.

"Who knows," he teased, adding that Jason and Kylie—Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months—may want to "pick up the reality life."